Ever since Grow Life relocated to Garden of the Gods Road along a part of the street I regularly traverse, I am constantly reminded of the shop’s presence. Not by signage or any kind of obnoxious eyesore calling attention to its locale, but simply by the wonderfully dank stank that creeps from its cracks, crevasses and vents.
Upon my most recent passing, this was definitely the case — I drove the block and that skunky funk was calling my name. Such a strong odor was permeating their building, announcing to passersby exactly why they should stop in. So when I found I was up for a review, my olfactory radar sent me directly to the Grow’s door to suss out the source of that awesome, fragrant, floral pothead-perfume.
An always helpful staff, the budtender was quick to recommend the Rainbow Gelato when he saw me struggling to decide between the large selection of flower they had shelved. I gave the Rainbow a once over as I glanced through the stylishly lit and magnified display jars, laid out in two stations in the large showroom. Rich purples, deep greens and feisty reds immediately caught my eye and drew me to these potent nugs. The colors were highlighted with a sheen of trichome to sweeten the pot [pun intended. Completely. Would have felt wrong not to do it]. The buds are solid and pack in hard, which also means that they will burn slowly and hold up under scrutiny. The Rainbow Gelato, as noted on their display, is derived from a tribrid of strains including Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, the Sunset Sherbet and OG Kush. Genetically speaking, wowsers! Talk about a triple threat.
Getting ready for the fire, I turned to the sweet uke and soulful sounds of IZ’s hugely popular cover of Somewhere Over the Rainbow to accompany me on this journey. Now without the aid of their magnifying glass, I would have to put the nugs ‘neath my own proverbial microscope to work out the rest of the information I needed about this hybrid 20 percent THC treat. This Gelato has a spicy, fruity and creamy bouquet that introduces the strain loudly and proudly right out of the gate. In this case, the “gate” is prepacked, environmentally friendlier packaging than you find in many places. Once the bowl is ready and the fire steps up to the plate, bitter melon flavors take over with the slightest diesel-like notes riding the edges. The warmer tones in the aroma also make themselves known to my palate after the first couple of fires from the bowl.
Things get very Indica-like after only a few tokes as the smoke makes its way upstairs and smoothly takes you offline, easing you into a pool of relaxation. Somewhat bubbly and giddy, this high hits you like a Kansas twister, lifting you up and grabbing hold of your senses — welcoming you to Chillsville like it was the Lollipop Guild. The music sounds 10 times better and I find my body refusing to hold still as the rhythms beckon. This Rainbow straight takes you to Oz. The world is a bit more colorful and fantastic once the full force of this hybrid bud lands atop you.
So gather your crew like Dorothy do, and ease on down that old yellow-lined road to Grow Life to get “somewhere over the rainbow, way up high!”