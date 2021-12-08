Back in 2015 when I was manager of a medical dispensary, it was a routine day until we heard it... BOOM!
For a second, my co-worker and I thought a bomb had gone off! Rather, a regular of ours had crashed his car into the strip-mall barbershop next door, just missing us by a few lucky inches. He backed up his smashed vehicle, parked, then came into the store and bought himself a gram. He then drove his nearly totaled car away before the police showed up, though they eventually caught up with him.
We were very fortunate that day, but I was distraught to hear that another dispo was not so lucky. A car had crashed into the dispensary Garden of the Budz last August after the man driving had a seizure. He hit a car and a power box as his vehicle careened along West Colorado Avenue before smashing into the pot shop, just barely missing the budtender on duty that day. No one was seriously hurt but Garden of the Budz had to shut its doors until it could fix the damage. I read this story back when I first began as an Indy reviewer, so when they reopened recently, I knew I had to stop in and check them out. It’s as if the wheel of fate itself turned me on to them.
It was neither the biggest nor the smallest location I’ve ever seen — rather it was just right. The wood floors, open floor plan and clean glass cases were very inviting. My visit only got more splendid — my budtender was the nicest gent I’ve ever dealt with at a dispensary. He really nailed it and was a superstar of spectacular customer service.
And while I usually don’t talk about prices (I like readers to focus on the products instead of the price) they had the best rates I’ve ever seen. They have these bargain-basement prices to drum up business since they’ve reopened, but I was floored by how affordable it all was considering the top-shelf quality of the product.
I got an ounce of flower and 8 grams of hash — they extract their own hash so it was really nifty being able to try the hash and the flower it came from. GOTB had a lot of strains from one of my favorite breeders, Ethos Genetics, but I was most stoked about their Inzane in the Membrane wax. GOTB’s Weedmaps page describes it thusly — “Its parentage is a tightly kept secret: the breeders claim the parents are a combination of ‘Noneya’ x ‘Bizness.’”
This Sativa is a great wake-and-bake strain. It had the clear-headed high I was craving but it was also strong enough to last the whole day. Its Indica qualities shone through as well because it helped with pain relief and gave me mild munchies.
The taste and smell reminded me very much of Haze strains (especially Ghost Train Haze) and OG strains. Overall, it was one of the most earthy and heavy batches I’ve ever experienced. The smell was like cologne from a corpse and the taste was like some evil wizard’s rotten potion. I felt metal just partaking of this potent pot.
Speaking of metal... do not turn your car into a useless hunk of metal by driving high! Although the incidents in this story are not marijuana-related accidents, they are still good examples of how quickly a car can turn deadly so DON’T DRIVE HIGH! But when you’re sober, get over to Garden of the Budz and taste some greatness.