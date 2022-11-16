Twenty-one states now have legalized adult-use marijuana, as voters in Maryland and Missouri passed legalization measures on Nov. 8.
But the green wave cannabis advocates had hoped for didn’t materialize in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota, as voters in those states rejected cannabis legalization ballot issues.
“While this year’s midterm elections may not have been a ‘clean sweep’ for reform advocates, our momentum continues unabated,” NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano stated in a Nov. 9 post. “Are we in a stronger place today than we were yesterday? Of course we are. Two more states, Maryland and Missouri, have wisely elected to legalize and regulate cannabis — policies that will expand the freedoms and civil liberties of over 7 million Americans. In addition, voters in cities across this country — including over 400,000 Texans — acted to end the senseless and counterproductive policy of arresting and prosecuting those who possess and use cannabis.”
In Maryland, voters approved a referendum that directed state lawmakers to establish regulations governing the production and sale of cannabis. Beginning in July 2023, Maryland adults will be legally entitled to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and 12 grams of cannabis concentrates.
The referendum also directed the enactment of legislation defining possession limits and facilitating review and expungement of low-level cannabis convictions.
In Missouri, voters legalized possession, cultivation and sale of cannabis. Beginning Dec. 8 of this year, residents may possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis. The initiative, which amended the state’s constitution, also establishes a program to review and expunge convictions for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses.
The Missouri measure also authorizes steps to include small business and minority owners in the marijuana marketplace.
Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen and San Marcos, Texas, representing 400,000 residents, supported local measures to prohibit arrests or citations for marijuana misdemeanors. Voters in Austin approved a similar local measure earlier this year.
According to NORML, Texas leads the nation in marijuana-related arrests. Under state law, possession of 2 ounces or less of marijuana is a criminal misdemeanor, and the people who are arrested are disproportionately Black.
Voters in five Ohio cities also passed ballot measures reducing or abolishing possession penalties.
And in Rhode Island, voters in 25 towns voted in favor of licensing retail marijuana establishments in their jurisdictions.
Food, weed, song
A group of entrepreneurs considered building a cannabis food and entertainment complex in Colorado but ultimately decided to open their business, Fields Cannary, in Muskegon, Michigan.
The business, slated to open next summer, will be located in the hometown of co-owner Cory Roberts.
A release describes Roberts as a third-generation cannabis cultivator and says he partnered with two Chicago natives to found the cannabis company in 2021 shortly after he was released from Michigan’s correctional system, according to a Nov. 7 post on mlive.com.
Roberts describes the project as “the first vertically integrated, all encompassing, cannabis hospitality business.”
The $10 million Fields Cannary facility will include cultivation, extraction and dispensary operations, plus a consumption lounge, restaurant, bar, event space and small outdoor amphitheater on a 4-acre property. It’s modeled on a winery/brewery concept, Roberts says.
Pot star power
Yet another celebrity has entered the retail marijuana business to launch what’s touted as “the country’s first minority-owned and operated, vertically integrated multistate” operation.
Rapper and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs has inked an agreement to buy the retail and production assets of Columbia Care and Cresco Labs for up to $185 million.
The deal hinges on completion of a merger of New York City-based Columbia Care and Chicago-based Cresco, according to a Nov. 4 post on MJBizDaily.com.
If it goes through, Combs will buy nine retail stores and three production facilities in Illinois, Massachusetts and New York.
Combs tells The Wall Street Journal he’s disappointed by the lack of minority representation in the cannabis industry and wants to make it more equitable.
According to a new report by MJBizDaily, 12.1 percent of marijuana industry executives are racial minorities, down from 13.1 percent in 2021. The average for all U.S. businesses, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is 20.1 percent minority CEO leadership.
Combs will join hip-hop artist and fellow Black entertainment mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter in the industry. Carter is associated with the Monogram brand of weed products and last year was hired to promote equity and inclusion for Left Coast Ventures and marijuana brand Caliva.
And of course, Snoop Dogg (aka Calvin Broadus Jr.) has been involved in the industry since 2015, when he came out with Leafs by Snoop in Colorado.
Other celebrities who’ve lent their names to promote cannabis products are former Disney star Bella Thorne, Justin Bieber and Snoop’s bud Martha Stewart.