A primal scream bellowed from my mouth as I saw that Ordinance 1121 (the initiative to add a third marijuana store in Manitou Springs) did not pass. Not even 420 people could vote for it; the ordinance only got around 400 votes and lost in a landslide. I was disappointed in my fellow Manitoids as I was one of the 400 who voted yes. Between the new regulations and this loss, pot is off to a bumpy start in 2022. I let out another primal caterwaul and decided I needed especially potent smoke to cure my malaise.
It had been years since my last visit to Primal LLC, and we got off to a rocky start for my return. The budtender’s POS point-of-sale system crashed soon after I came in and did not come back on until near the end of the visit. The honesty that followed from my budtender was refreshing and really touched me and strummed a personal chord. Working in the industry, I know there are many unique issues facing these businesses, and him relating to me on this level made me realize I was dealing with the best breed of pot store. His expertise, confidence in his abilities and charm reversed all my initial notions. Primal are not only getting a new point of sale system soon, they also recently hired this gentleman on to revamp and repurpose their indoor grow.
Their last harvest had lower yields and he had been brought onboard to fix the yield issues. Because of this, though, there was almost nothing on the shelves that came from their grow, but they still had quite a wide and mouthwatering selection of flower, hash and edibles. He assured me they are in a transitional phase, so I only saw a store that was doing things right in a tricky industry and that they have plenty of potential for greatness.
I embarked on my journey home with a grab bag of great ganja and a discount on a dope product I truly desired. I was most excited that Primal carried this pricey and rare treat, something I’ve wanted to try for a long time — a Godfather V.S.X.L. (Very Special Xiaolin) Cannagar! This marijuana cigar is Xiaolin’s largest and longest-burning (2-3 hours!) and was made with 10 grams of Triangle Kush flower (an Indica strain originating in Florida) and infused with 2 grams of Chernobyl live resin (a hybrid mix of Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper and Trinity).
This artisanal cannagar was precision rolled with the pickiest weed snob/connoisseur in mind and made with unbleached rice paper and gold trim. It smelled sugary and woody but also reminded me of a light balsamic vinaigrette, whereas the taste spoke of truffle oil with cilantro undertones. My eyes have never felt so droopy; this was the definition of relaxing! It made me feel like I was living the high life while riding the peak of luxury, but it also facilitated a creative, mindful and philosophical experience. These cannagars are a textbook top-shelf product, and this indulgence really belongs on the top shelf in every way. To get the best experience, make sure to use a torch lighter and a cigar cutter.
Primal really made me feel like The Godfather with this goodie and they’ll make you feel like a capo if you try any of their wonderful products. I recently finished Mario Puzo’s The Godfather and I made the connection between ganja and gangster here: “[I]f I can die saying, ‘Life is so beautiful,’ then nothing else is important....” Primal had me saying “Life is so beautiful,” and they’ll have you saying it, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.