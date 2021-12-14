In this final month of the year, it’s easy to find oneself in somewhat of a reflective state, taking stock of this 365-day solar track run. As I look back at the work my partner in canna-critiquing, Terr Thompson, and I have done this last year, I’m pretty satisfied. To paraphrase Qveen Herby’s potent track “Pre Roll,” we “just set the vibe” so you can smoke along with it. In that spirit, I ventured forth to a place where, according to the name, the Springs’ Best Budz grow.
It was my first time stopping in at this dispo, though I’ve passed by on a number of occasions, given its convenient location at the southwest corner of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.
Once there, I entered a nice, spacious check-in/waiting area with welcoming decor and a modern sense of style. The vibe was equally welcoming — there was even a note to all first-time visitors directing them to a site with great deals, ensuring new patients get member bennies during their first three visits.
Having peeked at the menu ahead of my arrival, I had my eye on some Blue Widow that was looking fine online, but the budtender offered some hype from another Indica strain, the Member Berry, that was supposed to be popular with the regulars. The Widow had familiar genetics, but the Member Berry came from a blend of Skunkberry crossed with Mandarin Sunset, strains that were new to me, so I decided to embrace the unknown, follow the tender’s recommendation and lean into the Berry.
The decision was a tough one because all the flower I was perusing looked like winners, with their trichomes shining, but ultimately I trusted the crowd fave and had some Berry bagged up and ready to rock. I got the ganja back to the crib and packed it up, throwing the Qveen on repeat to pair with the canna-study now underway.
The nugs were frosty and fluffy, just beautiful buds with a fragrant skunky lime aroma. The lime really represents in the Berry’s blend — a bitter citrus rind comes out in a very pronounced and potent way to start. It finishes with a subtle herbaceous bite of freshness on the follow-through, which really grounds the lime into the taste buds. The bitter notes take on a zesty lime-like quality that remains prominent within the smoke’s flavor profile as the bowl burns on. A sweetness rides the edges of the palate during those flavorful final pulls that clear the smoke from the chamber and shaft of the pipe. That skunky funkiness shows up here and there as the bowl nears its completion but the lime flavor certainly takes priority pretty much start to finish.
“Hyping you up” like Qveen would, I’m hyping Best Budz’s growers, who certainly get two green thumbs up from this guy, as this 21 percent Member Berry (and the accompanying Widow I tried) were both cream-of-the-crop yields that win an easy recommendation from me.
The Berry brought a smooth high, both mellow and potent. It actually starts out hitting light, but the Indica weighs in more aggressively after some time. The buzz goes from a nice toasty feeling to a thorough baking before the bowl completely burns through. For those constantly chasing clouds, this strain should definitely be on your radar. But beware! You’re going to eat — the munchies are coming if you climb on that Berry wagon.
“Beauty is what I promote, want you to win” may be another line borrowed from the Qveen and her bombastic “Pre Roll,” but this strain absolutely ticks both those boxes, so it felt like an appropriate way to sign off from this review.
Head over to Best Budz while supplies last and ensure you have a very Berry holiday season.