It’s that time of year again when one should be thankful and giving, so I was daydreaming about what I was thankful for this year. I’m appreciative that I found a new job in Pueblo and I also give thanks to the universe for my wife.
I’m hugely grateful for my fabulous family and the fact that I have my dear CS Indy readers. But as I thought about it, I realized what I was most thankful for — my little white Chihuahua, Bob. He gazes at me behind big brown eyes as I write this and I couldn’t be more beholden to the universe for his presence.
In June of this year my beloved Shiba Inu passed away and I always thought no dog would ever compare. Bob has surpassed my expectations and comforted me in my grief, so I realized not only am I thankful for him, but I decided I would do everything in my power to spend as much time as possible with him so I don’t have regrets when his short life is over. I decided I would review one more recreational dispensary in Pueblo for now so I could spend as much time as possible with Bob and less time driving. I also took my little beast in the car to not lose any more time with him. We decided to check out The Spot 420 in Pueblo West.
Driving up, I knew I was at a great place as I parked next to a neat Bob Marley mural on the side of the building. It may not be right off the highway but I’d been told by many that the quality was worth meandering through Pueblo West (although all things considered it was still very easy to find and not too far). Walking in, I was impressed with the white theme and clean, medical feel of the joint. The budtender was well-versed in marijuana connoisseurship and knew how to best assist this marijuana maven. Some of the prices were a little steep, but they gave me an industry discount to make up for it as I was wearing my M.E.D. (Marijuana Enforcement Division) employee badge. They also offer veteran discounts, coupons, etc., and some of their price points were so low you’d think you were shopping at a medical location instead of a rec dispo. I was delighted with my score and my dog felt my happy vibes as I walked to the car.
Two eighths of some dank trees, a couple grams of shatter/wax and some live resin was my bounty. I sampled my goods and found them all yummy but one really spoke to me — some Monkey Mascarpone Live Sugar from Harmony Extracts. I typically will only review hash extracted from the specific dispensary’s flower but this time I made an exception. The Spot 420 was recently acquired by a larger company and they let me know they will now be using Harmony Extracts exclusively to process their flower into hash. Since they had no hash extracted from their stuff at the time, I decided to deviate from my usual procedure, especially considering Harmony hash will be what they offer customers when extracting their own flower from here on out.
This sugar was a combo of the Indica-dominant hybrid Monkey Berries and the hybrid Orange Mascarpone. The hash may be a total hybrid mix but the high was very heady and the munchies it gave me were almost nauseatingly powerful. The smell reminded me of cream cheese dunked in diesel and pot trimmings, and the taste definitely lived up to its name. It tasted like mascarpone and cream cheese. Interestingly enough, the gram included hashmaker notes on a sticker that stated that it has a “Sweet, smooth funky cheese” [vibe]. I couldn’t have said it better myself.
This year, I’m also thankful for The Spot 420 giving me something good to smoke on as I cuddle my Chi-chi that I love so much. I suggest you give them a puff yourself so you can be feeling thankful for them too. Happy Thanksgiving my dear CS Indy readers!