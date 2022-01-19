I was feeling relatively optimistic and chipper about ’22 until I found out about new state marijuana regulations hitting the law books starting in January. There are some parts of the new laws I am happy about, like the 2-gram limit for hash/concentrate products for medical patients ages 18-20, and the spiffy new Marijuana Enforcement Division brochure that goes over serving amounts with a recommendation for inexperienced users to “Start Low. Go Slow” to help prevent overdoing it while partaking.
Although I like these measures, there’s one I am a bit bummed out about: They’ve limited the purchase of hash to only 8 grams of the good stuff a day. (And dispensaries must account for each patient’s concentrate product transaction in the seed-to-sale traceability program to prevent patients from purchasing more hash at another store on the same day... Big Brother here we come!)
I see the logic in limiting the purchase amount of hash, but as someone in the industry it’s always a bummer to see legislation that limits patient access. Dispensaries can at least file a form on behalf of their patients if they feel these new regulations make it difficult for them (perhaps they have disabilities or live far away and have restricted access to transportation). I guess like usual, the regulations can be both good and bad so I decided to ponder it over as I smoke on the newest dispensary I’m reviewing — Healthy Leaf.
Healthy Leaf used to be Pikes Peak Cannabis Caregivers. It’s probably for the best, because Caregivers had been known to get complaints for bad service and even worse product. I remember those days, so I was pleasantly surprised when I visited Healthy Leaf. The person who served me was very knowledgeable and helped me through the headaches of these new regulations. With new and younger owners, new decor, etc., it felt like the place had been revitalized and completely revamped. Taking over a dispensary can be complicated and messy but Healthy Leaf seems to be taking it in stride.
I was a bit dismayed at first by the minimal amount of product on display — only two strains of shatter and three strains of flower on the shelf, and I purchased their only gram of rosin — but when the budtender let me know they only took over and rebranded a few months ago, I realized my faux pas and decided it worked well with the new purchasing limits and was just a minor distraction.
I rolled myself up a joint filled with their Cherry Diesel shatter — extracted by Oil Well — and mixed it with some of Healthy Leaf’s Cherry Diesel flower (which Oil Well used to create the shatter). Cherry Diesel is a limited edition (now discontinued) Sativa hybrid mix from MTG Seeds combining parents Cherry OG and Turbo Diesel. My wife loves cherry and it lived up to its name by tasting like cherry cough drops. The smoke/smell of cherry cough syrup and diesel fuel pleasantly polluted my studio apartment as the joint ash grew. The high made me feel creative and was very heady, making me want to listen to trippy piano music and get lost in stoned-out daydreams.
The high was clean and left no munchies, so this is a strain I recommend for users who want to get something done or alter their perspective.
Healthy Leaf may be in a new transitional phase with its new ownership, but I think we are all in a transitional phase with these new marijuana regulations. I guess we will all have to fake till we make it, as they say. Korla Pandit said, “Be what you want to be.” Healthy Leaf is doing a fine job of rebranding, and I can’t wait to visit them here again soon as they become a truly great dispensary and an especially good one for Indy readers to check out.
