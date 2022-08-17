Colorado staked out a little bit more territory last month as a state where folks have a right to use cannabis.
Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order July 14 stating that a professional license, certification or credential cannot be revoked, or the licensee sanctioned, because the licensee consumes, possesses, grows or processes marijuana in accordance with Colorado Law.
That means if you’re a nurse, an engineer, a cosmetologist or a licensed real estate agent, you can’t be penalized by having your credentials revoked if you smoke a joint off duty or grow a few plants on your patio in a manner the state has deemed to be legal.
Polis’ order includes people who engage in marijuana-related activities in other states in a way that would be legal in Colorado, Westword reported on July 15.
The order affects state agencies such as the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies and Department of Revenue, which issue licenses for professions including health care, cosmetology, engineering and real estate and dozens of others.
Polis told these agencies they now can’t cooperate with investigations in other states that undertake disciplinary action against people holding professional credentials, if those investigations are related to marijuana actions that are legal here.
The agencies have 90 days to implement the new policies in conjunction with programs and boards of professional licensure.
It’s yet to be seen what effect the new policies will have within the workplace, where employees still are subject to rules forbidding on-the-job cannabis use.
Colorado legislators earlier this year considered a bill that sought to place off-duty cannabis use on the same footing as alcohol and prescription drugs.
House Bill 22-1152 would have prohibited employers from disciplining or firing an employee, or rejecting an applicant, for using retail or medical marijuana off premises during nonworking hours.
The bill also would have allowed medical marijuana use on premises but would have let employers impose restrictions on medical or retail marijuana use under specified circumstances.
The bill, introduced in February, died in the House Business Affairs & Labor Committee.
Serving up edibles
Edibles that are stamped with THC information and/or indicate the amount in a single serving make it easier for consumers to understand how much to consume, but fewer than 15 percent of edibles consumers know how much THC constitutes a standard serving, a new study found.
Overdoses are common among edibles consumers, especially those who are new to edibles, but there has been little research on users’ understanding of serving size.
That’s why researchers at the School of Public Health Sciences at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, designed the study to test whether packaging edibles in separate servings and/or indicating the THC level per serving improved users’ understanding of an appropriate serving size. The study was published April 7 in the Journal of Cannabis Research.
More than 45,000 people, both edibles consumers and nonconsumers, in Canada and the United States participated in an online survey that showed them an image of a chocolate cannabis edible. The packages were either multiserving bars, bars with individual squares or separately packaged squares; some had a THC stamp while others lacked the stamp.
One interesting finding: Among both edibles consumers and nonconsumers, respondents in states like Colorado with legal recreational cannabis performed better than Canadians in identifying a standard serving size. Marijuana has been legal in Canada since Oct. 17, 2018.
Colorado sets a standard edible dose at 10 milligrams of THC per serving, but multiserving bars can contain up to 100 mg. And even 10 mg might be too much for a first-time user.
Edibles consumers also were asked about their awareness of a standard THC dose, and only 14.6 percent of the study participants who said they were edibles consumers knew the amount that constitutes a standard serving.
The researchers concluded that regulations requiring THC information to be stamped on each edible serving may help users, especially novices, know how much to consume.
Pot tax revenue beats out alcohol, tobacco
Cannabis excise tax revenue in Colorado and six other states outpaced alcohol tax revenue in 2021, according to a report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
In Colorado, sales of cannabis, both medical and recreational, yielded $396 million in tax revenue — seven times greater than the $53 million in revenue from alcohol sales in 2021, the April 19 report stated. That’s not surprising, since Colorado has one of the lowest alcohol tax rates in the country.
Colorado’s cannabis revenue also outpaced tobacco tax revenue, which totaled $338 million in 2021, Institute authors Carl Davis and Mike Hegeman reported.