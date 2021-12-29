I usually don’t think about resolutions for the new year. I put on an R.E.M. song instead: “I’ve got my spine, I’ve got my Orange Crush...” sings Michael Stipe in “Orange Crush.”
The song’s about Monsanto/Dow Chemical making Agent Orange for the United States Department of Defense for use in the Vietnam War. Stipe’s father served in Vietnam and I imagine the song was a bit personal. I also take war very personally, so if we’re going to strive for anything in 2022, it should be peace. I guess peace is always a Catch-22 when living in a city where the military employs so many friends and family members.
Anyway, I decided to stop thinking so much about war and peace and resolutions — and found distraction instead in searching for another dispensary to critique. To celebrate 2022, I wanted to try out a new dispo, a spot whose product I’ve never had the pleasure of smoking. I decided to visit BioMeds and was not disappointed.
The first thing that struck me was the window into their grow right in the retail area, so it was near impossible to stay focused on the polite budtender duo who patiently dealt with my taking forever on their ATM.
Also, I’m always sold on dispensaries that focus on the medical aspect of marijuana and are patient-focused. A quote from their website: “The power to effect change in the world exists within each one of us. We believe in family and community.
We believe in surrounding ourselves with positive influences and people... We believe our business will bring positive changes to the world. We have a passion for growing cannabis and providing the highest quality product....” Considering the fair prices, superior selection and top-shelf toke, I walked out looking forward to the start of 2022 with BioMeds’ botanical bud and was hankering to blaze some of their bomb blonde hash.
All of BioMeds’ offerings were lovely but the most alluring was Orange Krush Budder extracted by White Mousse Concentrates. They had quite the sweet sticky icky selection of “Orange Crush” (a different strain) and Orange Krush hash and flower. They even had Orange Crush live resin (also a different strain from the one with a K).
Orange Krush Budder is a 50/50 hybrid of the Sativa Tangie and the classic Indica Bubba Kush and was bred by Denver’s The Clinic/The Bank. The strain was a perfect combo of Sativa head high and creative force along with the pain-numbing and life-enhancing vitae of a heavy Indica. The smell was like an orange Creamsicle covered in orange slice candy and the taste continued the Creamsicle theme with notes of orange crème soda. The only slight downside was that the buzz was so short that I had to return to puff on my pipe again and again. Luckily, I have enough of the Budder to go into the New Year.
Bringing this full circle, The “spine” I’m reading into 2022 is Joseph Heller’s Catch-22. War is the big Catch-22. America has been built on it and it’s “helped” us in every manner, from the straightforward (safety and financial benefits) to the more obscure, like how war has helped cement our reputation around the world, down to our cultural impact. Even Heller felt conflicted about war: “How did I feel about the war when I was in it? ... In truth I enjoyed it and so did just about everyone else I served with, in training and even in combat....” But at the end of the day, this quote sums up why I worry about it every year. “For war there is always enough. It’s peace that’s expensive.”
Oh well. You should probably try not to worry like me. Instead, head on over to BioMeds and find some peace of mind thanks to their premium products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.