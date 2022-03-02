I spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about the end of the world: food shortages, weather-related destruction, nuclear holocaust, etc. One reason it worries me is because I’d have a hard time surviving. (I’d probably be an awful hunter and would have to resort to eating bugs or leather shoes.)
It also worries me because there is so much about the modern world that is vital to my life, things that would be tricky to replace if everything fell apart. Where would my wife and I get our prescriptions?
Where would I find the resources to keep myself, my dog and wife warm and safe? How would I grow enough pot to keep up with my habit? I started to get too distressed thinking about it and realized I needed some of that revitalizing MMJ. Seems like it’s time to check out Vital Cannabis.
Vital Cannabis won Bronze in the Indy’s Best New Dispensary category in 2021, so I’d been meaning to check them off my list for a while now. Funnily enough, my budtender said it best: “The two dispensaries that won Gold and Silver for New Dispensary were in Pueblo, so to me, we are No. 1 in the Springs.”
Vital took over from the old dispensary at this location (CYS, aka Cannabis Yummy Strains) around a year ago. The patient waiting area is spacious but the shopping area is one of the largest I’ve ever seen. And they need the room — Vital has a mammoth selection of marijuana wares and a wide range of strains in concentrate and flower form. I had a hard time deciding, but the budtender was patient with me, though she worked fast, since three other customers filed in as I placed my order — a good sign that a lot of people like Vital.
Another good sign: They had just run out of concentrate extracted from their own grow’s flower (probably due to its popularity), but they still had me covered with some primo hash. Fortunately, they still had flower from their grow, and this herb was particularly palatable.
Hash tickles me pink the most, and my go-to was an easy pick: Strawnana Live Rosin from 14er. Not only was it rosin (hash extracted through solventless methods, typically preserving the taste more than hash extracted with solvents), but this stuff was live rosin (rosin is extracted from dried flower whereas live rosin is extracted from fresh or frozen flower that was never cured or dried, thus preserving more flavor/terpenes). This product lived up to its name; it smelled like a strawberry-banana milkshake and it tasted like a mouthful of strawberry-banana fruit salad.
The facts: Strawnana was bred in Amsterdam by Reserva Privada/DNA Genetics; Strawberry Banana’s (AKA Strawnana’s) mother was a female Banana Kush from Crockett Family Farms crossed with a male Bubblegum bred by Serious Seeds. Strawnana has won awards including first for Sativa Flower at the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup and first in the Judges’ Choice category at Cannabis Cup Brazil in 2016.
One last fact: The munchies hit hard, and this live rosin also demands you have a drink nearby to accompany it as the cottonmouth was noticeable.
Awesome pot is vital, and Vital Cannabis was able to calm my apocalyptic unease with its awesome product.
Heck, if Vital Cannabis is able to survive the apocalypse and still provide me with killer bud, the end of the world may not be so bad after all.