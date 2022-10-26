The longtime federal classification of marijuana as a Schedule I controlled substance is under review by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — a move that could reverberate throughout the cannabis industry. President Joe Biden on Oct. 6 asked the department to begin the review process, which could result in a lower classification for cannabis.
“We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin — and more serious than fentanyl. It makes no sense,” Biden said.
Schedule I substances are deemed to have no recognized medical application and a high potential for abuse and addiction. In addition to heroin, LSD and peyote are Schedule I drugs.
Schedule II — possibly the category marijuana would be moved to — includes cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, Adderall and Ritalin.
These drugs, while they share the potential dangers of Schedule I substances, have medical uses and generally are available through a prescription from a physician.
The remaining categories, Schedules III, IV and V, have less potential for abuse or addiction and are generally more available. Schedule V drugs are sold over the counter.
Since Biden’s order, industry experts have been weighing in on how reclassification could affect the cannabis industry. A sixth category is drugs that are unscheduled.
“It could mean struggling American marijuana companies can finally enjoy long-desired tax relief, or those same firms could lose cannabis entirely to big pharmaceutical companies,” author Chris Roberts writes in MJBizDaily on Oct 14.
Both of those outcomes, and many other scenarios, are possible depending upon the outcome of the administrative rescheduling process.
Furthermore, Congress could act to change federal regulations and could ultimately reverse whatever decision the federal administrative departments make, Roberts says.
Roberts quotes Andrew Kline, senior counsel in the Denver office of the Perkins Cole law firm and former public policy director at the National Cannabis Industry Association. “Anybody who says they know what will happen doesn’t know what they’re talking about,” Kline says. “There are just too many unknowns at the moment.”
Support for legalization
A new poll by NORML finds that most Americans oppose keeping marijuana listed as a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law.
Conducted after Biden’s announcement, the poll showed that nearly three-fourths of Americans support “changing how federal law classifies marijuana,” according to an Oct. 11 post on NORML.org.
The survey data, compiled by USA Today/Ipsos Polling, also showed that a majority of Americans support efforts to forgive people convicted of cannabis-related offenses.
Biden announced Oct. 6 that he is taking executive action to pardon thousands of people convicted of minor marijuana offenses such as simple possession, and called for states to take similar action.
Colorado is among two dozen states that have already taken action ranging from legislation to administrative expungement programs.
Now everyone knows
Colorado Springs City Council’s Oct. 11 resolution opposing the two proposed ballot measures that would legalize recreational marijuana sales and levy a tax on sales got a write-up Oct. 12 on Cannabis Business Times’ website.
The Times called Council’s action “a symbolic stance” against Ballot Question 300 and Ballot Issue 301 and quoted the resolution in part: “City Council is gravely concerned about the dangers of allowing retail marijuana by expanding access within the City of Colorado Springs and strongly encourages greater awareness regarding the harms and dangers of marijuana use.”
The resolution, introduced by Councilor Dave Donelson, expresses concern for the city’s national reputation as Olympic City USA. It also claims cannabis “is destroying the health and social fabric of Colorado with negative side effects” including traffic fatalities, strains on public health services and increased underaged marijuana use.
In almost two hours of testimony, speakers for the resolution expressed concerns about negative impacts on young people and possible damage to the city’s defense industry. Speakers who opposed the resolution said recreational marijuana and its effects are already here and the city is missing out on tax revenue that could help mitigate those effects.
Councilors passed the resolution by a 6-3 vote, with Donelson and Councilors Randy Helms, Mike O’Malley, Tom Strand, Wayne Williams and Stephannie Fortune voting in favor and Councilors Yolanda Avila, Nancy Henjum and Bill Murray voting against.
But, as Cannabis Business Times points out, the voters will have the last word in the Nov. 8 election.