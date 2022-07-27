Imagine a bar where you can order up a preroll or a gram of flower and enjoy a smoke while you watch a soccer game on a big-screen TV or listen to a live band.
All of that is on the menu at JAD’s Mile High Smoke, the first recreational sales and on-site consumption business in the state, which opened in April in the Denver metro area.
Could there be a similar establishment in Colorado Springs? At this point, that’s just a pipe dream.
“The Springs is a challenge currently with trying to get anything through Council to allow consumption establishments,” said Jason Warf, executive director of the Southern Colorado Cannabis Council. “I think the only way we’ll see that is a ballot initiative.”
JAD’s owner, Josh Davis, is the founder and CEO of Legacy 54, a compliance, risk management and sales consulting business that has worked with marijuana businesses around the country. Although the bar has a Denver address (7667 Washington St.), it’s officially located in Adams County.
Patrons can choose from a menu of flower, infused prerolls, concentrates and vapes priced from $10 to $45, and edibles from $4 to $8.
A munchies menu includes sammies, pizza, calzones, burritos, Belgian waffles, cereal and milk, nonalcoholic drinks and sweets like brownies, mini donuts and ice cream.
Folks can play arcade and video games or hang out on the outdoor patio, which has a small stage that hosts music and comedy performances.
The Colorado Legislature in 2019 passed HB1230, which created two new cannabis hospitality licenses — one for consumption only and one for consumption with limited sales of up to 2 grams of marijuana. The law permitted local jurisdictions to license and regulate these establishments beginning in January 2020. Denver’s licensing process includes a hearing to get input from the public.
Tetra Private Lounge and Garden, 3039 Walnut St., was licensed as a private consumption-only lounge through the Mile-High City’s process. Tetra, which opened in March of this year, offers daily, monthly and annual memberships. Members bring their own and can consume it in Tetra’s lounge or on the patio.
Owner Chris Chiari has plans for a tavern in the basement of the Patterson Inn, a historic mansion turned boutique hotel. Chiari has received a provisional license for a luxury cannabis consumption lounge in the castle-like building in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. An added perk? It’s said to be haunted.
Colorado Springs once had dozens of cannabis consumption businesses that operated on the social club model but were largely unregulated, Warf said.
In October 2015, City Council placed a moratorium on consumption clubs and passed special licensing requirements for these establishments in March 2016, says City Clerk Sarah Johnson.
“Current city Licensing and Planning Codes set a sunset date for this license type and use of March 22, 2024,” Johnson stated in an email to the Indy.
One of the first licensees — and now the only remaining one — is Jaymen Johnson’s Speakeasy Vape Lounge & Cannabis Club at 2508 E. Bijou St., which opened in April 2013
Before the city’s licensing took effect, “we were huge,” Johnson told the Indy in October 2021 as he prepared to reopen the Speakeasy after a lengthy COVID closure.
The club hosted entertainment and cultural events that drew crowds and provided most of its revenue.
Under the city’s licensing restrictions, however, the club’s occupancy was restricted to 50 people. Since he is not allowed to put in a kitchen, Johnson is only allowed to sell prepackaged, sealed snacks like chips and candy bars. And in less than two years, he will be forced to shut down the business.
The sunset date for the clubs was intended to allow cannabis club owners to recoup their investment, but “that’s been an abysmal failure,” Johnson said. “They gave us eight years to make back our investment and then gave us a business model that literally hemorrhages money.”
Of course, before any new consumption clubs or cannabis sales and consumption lounges could open in Colorado Springs, recreational pot would have to be legalized. Cannabis advocates have succeeded in placing initiatives to legalize and tax recreational marijuana on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The legalization initiative does not include consumption lounges, said Anthony Carlson, campaign manager for Your Choice Colorado Springs, which is spearheading the ballot measures. That’s a separate issue that would have to be dealt with by City Council, he said.
“The absolutely responsible thing to do is to allow consumption,” Warf said. “Otherwise, you end up with people smoking in cars and parks, as opposed to safe spaces away from the view of children. In my view, they really should work in tandem.”