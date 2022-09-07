Smokers increasingly are choosing cannabis over tobacco, but Americans use alcohol more frequently than either, according to a new poll.
In response to a Gallup survey, 16 percent of Americans say they smoke marijuana, while only 11 percent say they’d smoked a cigarette in the previous week. About 45 percent say they’d had a drink within the previous week.
The figures reflect a longtime trend — marijuana and tobacco use have been going in opposite directions for decades, according to a Gallup report released Aug. 26.
Gallup has been asking Americans about their use of cigarettes and alcohol since the 1930s and in more recent decades added questions about cannabis.
A total of 48 percent of respondents to the latest survey said they have tried marijuana at some point in their lifetimes — a figure that has increased dramatically over the past 50 years, at least when it comes to self-reporting.
Only 4 percent of respondents said they’d ever tried marijuana in 1969, the first year Gallup asked the question, and only 7 percent said they smoked pot in 2013.
Self-reported cigarette smoking, on the other hand, has dropped from a high of 45 percent in the mid-1950s. In the latest poll, about 30 percent of nonsmokers say they used to smoke.
When it comes to alcohol, 23 percent of respondents say they drink occasionally, and another one-third are teetotalers. The average percentage of Americans who say they are drinkers is 67 percent — a number that has remained relatively constant. Since 1939, an average of 63 percent of Americans have said they are drinkers, according to Gallup.
Gallup’s research shows that the decrease in tobacco use coincides with increasingly negative attitudes toward smoking. In 2019, 83 percent of respondents said they believed tobacco smoking is very harmful, and another 14 percent said it is somewhat harmful.
People’s views on the effects of alcohol also are negative. More than seven in 10 Americans tell Gallup they think drinking is harmful to individuals, and 75 percent say alcohol has undesirable effects on society at large.
But cannabis? A little more than half of Americans say marijuana’s effect on people who use it is positive. Half of Americans say cannabis has positive effects on society, while half think its use has negative effects.
43 percent of young adults are getting high
Another survey — this one by the National Institutes of Health — found that cannabis use among young adults reached historic highs last year.
A drug and alcohol study conducted by the University of Michigan determined that marijuana use among 19- 30-year-olds was the highest since 1988, when tracking began, the NIH announced Aug. 22.
About 43 percent of young adults reported using marijuana in 2021. That compares with 34 percent in 2016 and 29 percent in 2011.
And 11 percent said they’d used cannabis daily or almost daily in the previous 30 days, compared with 8 percent in 2016 and 6 percent in 2011.
The NIH report on the survey did not differentiate between recreational use of cannabis and medical use.
Drink your weed?
Cannabis-infused beverages — mocktails, fizzy concoctions and alcohol-free wines — are hitting the market in states that allow recreational marijuana, according to an Aug. 10 report in The New York Times.
Louisville, Colorado-based cannabis data firm BDSA found that sales of THC-laced beverages increased 65 percent from 2020 to 2021 in the 12 states the firm tracks, including Colorado, The Times reported. More than 740 distinct beverage products were offered in California, the market leader for weed drinks.
Brewers are increasingly entering this lucrative new market. Even Pabst sells High Seltzer, a cannabis-infused canned drink. Other companies make drink mixes containing THC.
Experts quoted in the article caution that, like all consumables, cannabis drinks carry the risk of overdose.
It can be difficult for consumers to understand what constitutes a dose; while most experts consider 5-10 milligrams of THC to be a single dose, some cannabis beverages contain as much as 100 milligrams — an amount that could lead to significant intoxication or impairment, especially in first-time users. And it’s easy to consume several drinks in a short time before the high kicks in.
Side effects of overdose including nausea, vomiting, increases in heart rate and blood pressure, and psychological symptoms such as paranoia have been reported.
Because cannabis beverages are so new, they haven’t been studied much.
“The cannabis industry has evolved much faster than the data,” says Dr. Ryan Vandrey, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. “This is just another great example of that.”