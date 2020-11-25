The other day at the industrial hemp warehouse where I work, a poor bird was flying around the roof, stuck in the metal rafters of the building. I fretted about it as I fed the feral black and gray cats that keep their colony in our car lot. The cats usually wait until closing time to eat, so I have to shoo away the magpie that munches their dry food. The birds flutter in and out of my mind due to Thanksgiving being on the horizon, even though the president at least spares one turkey a year. I used to be a vegetarian and my girl is one, so Turkey Day can make me green. To alleviate my nausea after work I head to one of the few dispensaries open past 7 p.m. — TweedLeaf’s Colorado Avenue location.
Usually a very clean white theme seems too clinical and screams of white lab coats, but it works for this stead. I’m excited because this is the only dispensary I’ve ever been to that can take my debit card without a fee, so right off the bat I’m liking TweedLeaf. They claim a catalogue of more than 65 strains, and the store hosts a very unique attribute: They use a microscope to showcase and magnify the sticky and frosty tremendousness on their kooky kinnikinnick (we used an LED 420 scope when I was a grower, to make sure the trichomes were ripe enough to harvest). I’m mystified and awed, and lose myself in the HD screen.
I eventually head home with some budder, a cannabis concentrate with a consistency like a stick of butter. Super Lemon Kandy is a remix of the Indica-dominant hybrid Kandy Kush (parent strains OG Kush and Trainwreck, but noted for having a lemon sapor) and a Sativa-dominant hybrid Super Lemon Haze (a two-time Cannabis Cup winner, parent strains Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze). The bouquet of the concentrate, extracted from TweedLeaf’s own labs, bangs of lemon meringue pie and has small plucks of cedar and graham cracker. The sapidity is like Lemonheads or lemon marzipan. Shot in the dark, I venture the terpene profile has limonene, caryophyllene, mycrene and some type of pinene. And with 4.88 percent CBD content, that gets this CBD employee to shine.
Launching my pocket rocket — filled with an atomic bomb of A-grade torpedo hash — I get that much-needed head change from the coliflor tostao (slang for marijuana). I suddenly get the munchies, but I go for some candy since I don’t want to think too much about the upcoming turkey genocide. Due to the immense amount of lemon-related strains in TweedLeaf’s library, I put on my favorite golden oldie from a quintessential ’90s band, The Lemonheads, and get so stoned I feel like I sucked myself through my bong.
My feathered friend from earlier eventually Houdini’d out of the building, and I’m chipper and chirpy thinking about his escape … but then I think about the first lines of a poem about a bluebird by Charles Bukowski: “[T]here’s a bluebird in my heart that wants to get out. but I’m too tough for him… I say, stay in there, I’m not going to let anybody see you... there’s a bluebird in my heart that wants to get out but I’m too clever, I only let him out at night sometimes when everybody’s asleep...”
Don’t trap the poor birdie of your heart like Bukowski does. Let it soar sky-high and fly. Stay healthy and wealthy and, in all things, even the wisdom weed, use moderation. Although, life’s too short, so as long as the avian of your heart is not overdone with all the pollutants and toxicants you put in, carpe diem and get aerial with some earwax.