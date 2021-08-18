I met the “Kick-ass Kentuckian” Ryan Moore for the first time in 2015 while I was working as a manager at a pot shop near The Citadel mall. He was visiting the area because he was about to open his own dispensary, Herbal Healing. I didn’t know this at the time, but found later he was scouting to determine the benefits and drawbacks of opening a location here, who his competitors would be, and how he might best serve that slice of our community. I always respected his dedication and intelligence.
Although I no longer work at that pot shop and Herbal Healing isn’t at the old location anymore, I’ve always wanted to review Moore’s place in the spirit of good sportsmanship, a nod to our polite rivalry to provide the best meds in Colorado Springs. And Ryan not only kicks ass as a master grower — he’s also a professional foosball player, so his skills at the table and in the grow room run deep.
As a direct competitor, Herbal Healing always worried me because everything about the operation was top-shelf — and their dedication to cannabis was obvious (they won the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Denver for “Best U.S. Indica Flower” for their cut of Granddaddy Purps). So when I recently visited their Fillmore location for the first time, it was no surprise that the brand is still going strong and they continue to grow some of the best product in the city. The location was spacious and the black theme helped me focus on their dizzying array of products. Too many dispensaries I go to have a seriously limited selection, so it was nice to see a place that offers such a diverse catalog. There’s something for everyone here, so I tried not to get too distracted while gathering some goodies and getting on my way.
Arriving home, I knew which purchase I’d start with — some Bubba Kush sugar wax. At my former dispensary job, we used to grow a mean Pre-98 Bubba Kush, so it only seemed natural to review something Ryan and I both have a loose connection to — though Bubba Kush and Pre-98 Bubba Kush are different strains. Both are Indicas, but the Pre-98 grows with tight buds, like a rosebush, while the former is a little more airy. They’re both known for tranquilizing pain relief and a relaxing heaviness, and this batch of sugar wax sends me to da’ couch. The funk on this wax is musty and musky and the taste reminds me of unsweetened dark chocolate and what I’d imagine beaver breath smells like.
Bubba Kush has an unknown heritage and its lineage brings heated debate — some say its parents are OG Kush and Northern Lights but others claim it’s from Afghani or Hindu Kush mountains. Although this sugar wax tests at 76.61 percent THC, it has 90.07 percent total cannabinoids, meaning it’s a marvel for medical patients looking for truly “medical” marijuana.
Sidenote: Aldo Leopold once said, “Critics write and hunters outwit their game primarily for one and the same reason — to reduce that beauty to possession.”
This is what I try to do with my reviews — I take a snapshot of dispensaries and their products to illustrate and capture their greatness (or not) for posterity. But when a product gets a perfect 10, it’s almost impossible to express that greatness with pen and paper.
Oh well... Grab a gram of Bubba Kush sugar wax from Herbal Healing and see for yourself.