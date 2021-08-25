Quality Choice Dispensaries is a spot I have been eyeing to check out for a minute, and the opportunity finally presented itself. This is a comfy, cozy shop with a friendly staff to serve and answer all your queries – and they do it with a smile. With a name like Quality Choice, it has to be good, right?
But they set the bar pretty high with that moniker and their shelves were certainly stocked to the ceiling with a very nice selection of flower, including a couple of high-testing strains to boot. But when I mentioned I had an eye on the cream of their crop, the GMO, I got a sales pitch no head could resist. It was a pitch that went and raised the bar even higher.
While another strain we discussed got rave reviews from the budtender, the GMO was purportedly the most potent knockout nug, the one that throws hella heavy hands at the heading putting fire to flower. The budtender, who was focused on closing the deal, emphasized the potency and quality of this choice, adding that each time her husband hits the GMO, it hits back and knocks him down for the count. When I saw GMO was derived from Chemdawg crossed with Girl Scout Cookies (two favorite strains of mine), I was set to put this plant through the paces. The fact that it was testing out at just over 34 percent didn’t hurt either. When she asked if I was sure I wanted to be knocked out, I heard Linda Perry in my head singing, “With no regret, I guess that’s just the way I liked it.” “Knock Me Out” is one of my favorite tracks by Perry, so I took it as a sign that I was ready to rock and bowl!
The nugs were light and airy, brimming with bright, shiny trichomes all over their surface, which added an undeniable allure. The aroma was an interesting mix of an earthy, sweet, peppery balsam, with no one aroma overtaking the others. I thought I caught notes of bell pepper but without that snappy, fresh watery sharpness. The GMO also has a subtle flavor profile, and there’s a spiciness that’s somewhat pronounced on the front end, giving way to an almost citrus-like finish topping it all off. But as the bowl bounces through hits three and four, the spice is pretty much the only remaining player left on the palate, with just the slightest floral zing lingering. I was warned that this was the less flavorful of the two strains I was considering in the shop, but the buzz that followed more than made up any lacking flavor.
This is not a strain to be taken lightly — it hits hard. But it’s not a blow to the senses. This high comes on slowly, the chronic commanding to take over mind and body — as only an Indica can. It’s a tidal wave of ‘juana weighted awesome that eases every muscle in the body with the most soothing and satisfying blissful buzz.
The mind does not escape what can only be considered a muscular meltdown, so it’s best to step into the ring with this heavyweight when there isn’t an urgent need to focus. And it’s somewhat poetic how slowly GMO takes hold of your faculties, as it slows everything happening around you. “A potent drag gets introduced into you step suffering...” was literally the nonsense I wrote before basically passing out while outlining this review.
A lack of sleep or the potent herb hammering its way through my system? I was unable to keep my eyes open any longer and had to momentarily clock out of consciousness for a little bit. I digress... I was going to say GMO makes you feel like you are moving in slow motion, but the poetry I’d planned about this strain unfortunately turned to gibberish instead.
But that slow-motion vibe is absolutely peachy. As Linda Perry so perfectly put it: “You knocked me out.” Thanks, Linda. I couldn’t find a better way to describe my experience with the GMO.
And I would recommend taking on this heavyweight to anyone with the guts to try!