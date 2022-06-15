Waking up from a dream drenched in perspiration, my mind could only think of one thing — sweets, especially vintage candy. Abba-Zabas, wax cola bottles, rock candy, candy buttons, Mary Janes. My noggin was awash in the nostalgia of old-fashioned confectionery and I knew I’d have to shimmy on over to the vintage candy store near my home. I’ve had vivid nightmares almost every night since senior year of high school, but few of my nightly dances with Morpheus resulted in an overwhelming longing for sugar, especially old-time candy. I knew switching to sugar-free Red Bull from regular Red Bull would have consequences ... but DAMN! I was all out of MMJ and the only thing that would make my bonbon brainlessness stop was a double dose of the dank stuff. I grabbed my keys and rushed to the closest medical store, The Herb Shoppe.
Opening up The Shoppe’s door and walking through the spacious lobby, I encountered one of my favorite budtenders of all time! As in any industry, a lot of us move around from place to place for all sorts of reasons (I’ve worked at more than six locations since 2014 and that’s not even counting consulting jobs). I’d enjoyed this suave gent at two other dispensaries I’ve frequented, and his marijuana knowledge is superb/unmatched. While we caught up on industry happenings and the like, the crew got me packed up with a nice variety of herbal goods from their even more varied product catalog. As I floated back to my car feeling empowered, I was reminded of a quote from The Shoppe’s website: “Flower to the people!” Indeed!
The shoppe had such toothy and tasteful products (both from their grow and third parties) that it was hard not to want to roll it all up in a huge joint and Bogart it all down!
Smarties Live Diamonds from Nine Extracts was the crown jewel of the bunch, though. Nine Extracts is a Springs company that always has bonito boo boo bama and angelic Aunt Mary, so I wasn’t surprised the Diamonds were boss. The Shoppe contributes to the local economy by using Nine Extracts to turn their flower into premium concentrate. Smarties is a collaboration between Connected Cannabis Co. and Cookies Fam and is a cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Blue City Diesel. Not surprisingly, the strain earned third place for Best Hybrid Flower at the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam.
This specific cut of Smarties, though, was bred by local Colorado company Clearwater. It’s an Indica-dominant hybrid (60 percent Indica/40 percent Sativa) and the high reflects this. I was plagued by even more monstrous munchies on top of my candy daydreaming, so I found this a bit unfavorable. Smarties did have a positive body high though and I was struck by its distinct feel, which came with a head rush, so it was all-around a picture-perfect hybrid.
The Smarties name is fitting because its taste and smell is indicative of the candy brand on top of the general smell of a candy shop, like the scent of a candy buffet.
The taste also had enjoyable berry notes. The only drawback to the taste/smell was that it was fainter than most hash I’ve been smoking on recently.
Despite my best urges, I couldn’t avoid stopping by the vintage candy store, Goldminers Nuts & Candy in Manitou Springs, after smoking too much of the Smarties Live Diamonds. I spent way more than I meant to on candy, a reflection of the munchies-inducing power of this batch of hash.