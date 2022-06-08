Revisiting the Westside recently, I found myself wandering down memory lane as I landed at TweedLeaf’s West Colorado Avenue location, where I used to be a member. This was a particularly potent trip (not only for the dank flower I procured but for the nostalgia it produced too) as I found the budtender assisting me was a buddy of mine from another former Westside haunt. Turns out he’d recently started working for the Tweed, so it was a happy accident that our paths crossed. He introduced me to TweedLeaf’s selection of nuggetry, and talk about spoiled for choice! They had a range of floral offerings, all of which were looking tasty and delightful.
My old budtender bud had high praise for his new shop’s green-thumbed grower, and looking over the wares, I couldn’t argue. I’ve always fondly remembered TweedLeaf’s flower, so it was nice to see that the bud quality hadn’t slipped. I opted to cop the Spec Ops crop, an Indica strain that was looking particularly fine and fiery.
Spec Ops is a rare strain derived from blending Bio Diesel and Alien Rock Candy. This being my first encounter with the Ops, and because of its rarity, I was intrigued and eager to try it. At a little over 22 percent THC, it has thick buds that pack tight. And speaking of thick, that trend continues with the vibrant red hairs that abundantly populate the nugs, popping all over through the deep frosted greens. So visually, the Ops was certainly firing on all the right cylinders, promising adventure ahead.
“People like us we play with a heavy balloon.” That’s right, Fiona Apple’s track from her 2020 surprise release Fetch the Bolt Cutters has come along for the ride, so armed with a “Heavy Balloon,” I proceeded.
Bright citrus notes overtake the bouquet, carrying undertones of wood and other heady aromatics. When it comes to taste, the skunky, more earthy, pine flavors dominate the dank, with the citrusy bits only offering a slight flare at the ends of the pulls. Spec Ops definitely gets sharper the deeper you go, but it remains flavorful through the entire bowl. Overall, the taste and smell are strong throughout the session, complementing the flower’s eye-candy appeal.
It’s certainly a tasty treat, and a pleasant sensory experience right up front, but “Heavy Balloon” would prove to be a more appropriate music pairing than I’d initially thought — “I spread like strawberries, I climb like peas and beans! I’ve been sucking it in so long.”
It only takes a few deep pulls for the Spec Ops to kick into gear. The head is the first place you feel this Indica. And feel it you will. Again, strawberry spreader and bean climber for sure, but like a surprise bloom in the garden, the Spec Ops hit me unexpectedly. It’s definitely a sleepy smoker — sent me right to Dreamsville — so toke slowly. Because if you hit too fast, it’ll hit back, weighing on you — starting at the eyelids. Every time I set out to smoke this strain for this review, it put me to sleep. Every... single ... time.
As someone who’s had issues with insomnia, strains like this certainly have their place. But toker be warned: This takes couchlock to a whole new level — I’m talking bedlock.
It’s potent, and I want to give it a 10, but I also want to be able to stay awake when I’m high. And for me, this strain makes that a near impossibility. Spec Ops is very narcotic in its effect, so I had to deduct a point. Should my insomnia come creeping back, though, I know I’ll be headed to TweedLeaf to pick up some Spec Ops as the cure!