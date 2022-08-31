Colorado has been a leader in decriminalizing marijuana in some ways, but in others, such as pardons for possession offenses and social equity in the marijuana industry, the state is just getting started.
In 2012, voters in Colorado and Washington approved the sale of recreational marijuana. But it wasn’t until 2020 that Colorado began clearing records of marijuana offenders and clearing the way for minority entrepreneurs to own cannabis businesses. The two actions are related, because drug convictions, which bar people from cannabis business ownership, traditionally have fallen more heavily on people of color and minorities.
Gov. Jared Polis signed into law the bill authorizing social equity licensing on June 29, 2020. The law allows the governor to grant pardons to people who were convicted of possession of up to 2 ounces of marijuana. On Oct. 1, 2020, Polis issued an executive order granting full pardons to individuals convicted of possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana, the amount legal to possess at that time.
Polis followed up on May 20, 2021, with another order pardoning convictions for possession of 2 ounces or less of marijuana after the Legislature legalized possession of that amount.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigations identified convictions meeting the criteria and applied the pardons to those convictions. Because of the lag in available data, however, the state acknowledged that pardons on some convictions might not show up on individuals’ records.
To date, according to the CBI, 2,732 convictions have been pardoned for the possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana and 1,351 convictions have been pardoned for possession of 2 ounces. The number of people affected may be smaller, since some individuals may have had several eligible convictions.
According to the CBI website, these numbers “merely represent the floor” of eligible convictions. Forms on the CBI website, cbi.colorado.gov, allow people who think they are eligible to apply for pardons.
“We are doing what we can to right the wrongs of decades of criminal enforcement disproportionately impacting communities of color,” says Shannon Gray, marijuana communications specialist at the Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue.
The division has instituted a social equity program to broaden diversity in the cannabis industry, especially in the number of owner licensees, with the creation of a social equity license. Applicants must meet eligibility criteria but can’t be denied on the sole basis of a marijuana conviction.
The state also created an accelerator program, which partners social equity licensees with specially licensed cultivators, manufacturers and recreational marijuana business owners who provide social equity licensees with compliance, financial, IT and business service support.
“Last year, we focused on getting social equity applicants through the door,” Gray says. “Our goal was to get beyond 16.8 percent of minority owners by June 30, 2022, and we surpassed that. As of July 1, we’re at 17.9 percent of minority owners.”
The division has seen a lot of interest in the social equity program in general, but “we are not seeing the interest in the accelerator program specifically,” she says.
The division has convened a social equity program advisory group to help determine why that is the case.
Drug policy consultant Art Way Jr. thinks the accelerator program is struggling because equity applicants must be sponsored by current licensees, who may be unwilling to take on the risks of a partnership.
“Current licensees are not incentivized in a manner that will benefit them to engage in contracting with equity applicants,” Way says. “The way things are written right now, the current industry has the majority of liability in these situations.”
Way, former state director of the nonprofit Drug Policy Alliance and founder and owner of Equitable Consulting, says Colorado overall “has done as well as any state that got such a late start when it comes to equity.”
With the establishment of the Cannabis Business Office and a $4 million annual grant and loan fund, “we’re going in the right direction,” Way says.
Denver and Aurora, where a majority of people who were harmed by the War on Drugs live, have led the way in local equity licensing with policies like lower licensing fees. Minority ownership of delivery transport businesses in those jurisdictions has improved, but “it’s sad to see that other jurisdictions aren’t really engaged in this space,” he says. “The goal moving forward is to ensure that the state continues to open up the framework so equity applicants and licensees are not fully dependent on the current licensees to get into the game.”