As you might guess, Terr Thompson is not the name my mother gave me. Many people ask where my nom de plume comes from. It’s from the 1957 novel Oms en série (Oms Linked Together; English edition Fantastic Planet) by Stefan Wul, and Terr is the main character. I read the book because it had been made into one of my favorite movies, the 1973 animated psychedelic, experimental masterpiece Fantastic Planet. When I started writing for the Indy, my mother asked about my pseudonym.
She thought Terps Thompson would be more appropriate, referring to terpenes, the aromatic compounds cannabis and many other plants produce. She was totally right. Terps would have made much more sense for a writer whose main gig is writing about weed and dispensaries. Sadly, my mom passed away unexpectedly on Presidents Day. I’ve been thinking about her a lot, so I thought this would be the perfect time for me to review the dispensary Terps to honor her.
Terps, which used to be Tree of Wellness, is located right off Fillmore Street and I-25. I knew TOW’s owner and always enjoyed that dispo, so I had high hopes for this spot. Terps took over a few years, and their Springs medical dispensary is joined by a recreational spot in Pueblo, so readers without MMJ cards can still shop at Terps. Although the parking lot was a little too small and tight, the interior space was very roomy. Once in the back room, my budtender got me squared away with a nice mix of flower and concentrate. He’d just started in the business and I enjoyed the joie de vivre that had been infused into him by the marijuana industry. His attitude was infectious and I left Terps having had a magnificent shopping experience.
All the flower and hash I got was decent and fulfilling but one gram of hash stood tall above the rest: Banana Puffy #7 Premium Live Rosin from Lazercat. Their Banana Puffy #7 is a strain bred by Lazercat with parentage including the Indica mom Banana OG and the hybrid dad Thin Mint Cookies. The hash is solventless (extracted with water/ice/heat/pressure instead of solvents) and Lazercat explains it best: “We press our Premo Live Rosin from our single-source Crystal Water Hash only. Although we used mixed micron [screens] — the full spectrum of heads for this grade of rosin — they still have lots of flavor and press into a fantastic rosin with great color and consistency. ... [O]ur Premo Live Rosin is first-press only.”
Lazercat focuses on the planet/environmental issues and art, and gives back to the community through their support for the Last Prisoner Project (which is “committed to freeing every last prisoner of the unjust war on drugs”). And artists they are, this gram was truly “premium” and shows their emphasis on quality.
The hash smells and tastes very “weedy,” but its scent reminds me of overripe bananas and the taste has notes of banana bread and bananas Foster.
I decided to put on Leonard Cohen’s “Suzanne” as I smoked on this gram because my dad would play the guitar and my mom would sing it when I was a kid. One spiffy fact about my mom: She was an Ikebana teacher (the Japanese art of flower arranging). I decided to break out her old tools and give it a try myself. To my readers: Light up some flower to honor my mom, and go check out Terps and arrange some of their cannabis flowers in your bowl.