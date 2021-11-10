There’s a place near Seven Falls that multiple generations of Cheyenne Mountain High School alumni call Strawberry Fields. It’s located in the Cheyenne Cañon area and it’s a spot generations of teens, barely aged adults and many others have enjoyed for years.
It’s a great hiking area, a fine place to hang out, and it’s held an almost psychedelic appeal for those who know about it. I’ve mentioned in a previous piece how I spent a lot of time in that area partying with friends when I was younger, so much so that the spot held a sacred magnetism for me. I should also mention that it was used as a lovers’ lane for many, including me. In my nostalgia, I realized I had never taken my wife there.
And considering our wedding anniversary is coming up in less than a month, and how I’ve been feeling especially thankful for her lately, I decided this time I would review a dispensary with her by my side. I’ve been sick recently and she’s been nursing me back to health, so to thank her, we decided to check out the Strawberry Fields location closest to Colorado Springs.
It’s right off Interstate 25 in north Pueblo so it was a breeze to find. WHOOSH... The security guard had us in in less than a minute from the time we parked, so no wait. The strawberry-red theme was phenomenal, and it’s great that they weigh your product in front of you, instead of relying on pre-packaged flower.
They had three tiers of pricing for their buds and they offer a point system for every dollar you spend that leads to future deals — so the pricing was primo. There were plenty of budtender stations and a nice gal got us in and out so fast I barely registered our visit. A giant white decal of Bruce Lee bid us farewell on our way out. The bag filled with our purchases had a great quote printed on it too: “Through our doors walk the most distinguished people and it’s our honor to serve them.”
The flower and hash selections were finger-lickin’ good and high grade — but one product stood out because it was made up of one of my all-time favorite strains... Strawberry Cough Live Resin. Strawberry Cough has a strange story. Its strain parentage is a mystery and it’s said to be a cross between some Haze strains and an Indica strain called Strawberry Fields. According to breeder Kyle Kushman, it came from an unknown grower in a strawberry field in Connecticut or Vermont.
This Strawberry Cough hash from SF lived up to its name and reminded me why it’s one of my favorites. It’s said to be a Sativa but to me it smokes like a perfect hybrid — good head high and a mellow body high that led to munchies. The smell gives off a fresh strawberry vibe and the taste... well... if you’ve seen the movie Children of Men, you’ll know that it tastes like strawberries when you cough.
SF has locations in Pueblo, Denver, Trinidad and Downieville. They used to have a medical location in the Springs and this trip made me hanker for a local spot once more. To quench my desire, I put on a favorite movie of mine: Across the Universe. As John Lennon once sang, “Strawberry fields forever....” I cuddled up with my wife and we watched the movie while planning a date to Strawberry Fields in Cheyenne Cañon before it gets too cold. I advise you, dear readers, to check out the dispensary Strawberry Fields before it gets too cold and the roads get too icy for the drive south.