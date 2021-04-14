Alice B. Toklas (the “B” is for Babette, in case you always wondered) earned a permanent place in the pothead pantheon for her hashish brownies, which aren’t hers and aren’t actually brownies.
As the story goes, Alice, left widowed when the love of her life Gertrude Stein died in 1946, needed some ready cash. In 1954 she published The Alice B. Toklas Cook Book, combining memories from her life with Stein and recipes from (mostly) French cuisine. The “mostly” bit comes from the last-minute addition of recipes from Toklas’ friends, including the now-famous Hashish Fudge. The recipe — a mix of nuts, dried fruit, spices, sugar and cannabis — came from an artist friend living in Morocco, where the confection is known as majoun.
Anyway, here’s how Toklas presented her famous edible:
Hashish Fudge
(which anyone could whip up on a rainy day)
This is the food of Paradise — of Baudelaire’s Artificial Paradises: it might provide an entertaining refreshment for a Ladies’ Bridge Club or a chapter meeting of the DAR. In Morocco it is thought to be good for warding off the common cold in damp winter weather and is, indeed, more effective if taken with large quantities of hot mint tea. Euphoria and brilliant storms of laughter; ecstatic reveries and extension of one’s personality on several simultaneous planes are to be complacently expected. Almost anything Saint Theresa did, you can do better if you can bear to be ravished by “un évanouissement reveillé.”
Take 1 teaspoon black peppercorns, 1 whole nutmeg, 4 average sticks of cinnamon, 1 teaspoon coriander. These should all be pulverised in a mortar. About a handful each of stoned dates, dried figs, shelled almonds and peanuts: chop these and mix them together. A bunch of Cannabis sativa can be pulverised. This along with the spices should be dusted over the mixed fruit and nuts, kneaded together. About a cup of sugar dissolved in a big pat of butter. Rolled into a cake and cut into pieces or made into balls about the size of a walnut, it should be eaten with care. Two pieces are quite sufficient.
Toklas was surprised at the kerfuffle the recipe caused. It was left out of books destined for the United States where, then as now, so many sphincter police feared the power of the plant.
In a 1963 interview Toklas said, “I was shocked to find that America wouldn’t accept it because it was too dangerous. The English are braver. We’re not courageous about that sort of thing.”
A new HarperCollins edition of Toklas’ classic (above), with a foreword by consummate foody Ruth Reichl, is due out on May 18.