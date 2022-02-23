Known primarily for its stores along the Western Slope that cater mostly to the rec crowd, The Dispensary has recently expanded, opening medical shops in the Springs.
I must say, I was impressed. The Dispensary (Colorado Springs North), just off Academy Boulevard, has a great setup. It is open and inviting, with a comfy vibe and chill, friendly staff that is eager to meet all your cannabis needs.
They even gave me a cute, handmade roach clip with my purchase — a special treat that showed their appreciation. I noticed that about half their flower was stocked from Seed & Smith Cannabis, a company I’ve not had too much interaction with, but I thought I would give their wares a burn and see how the wind blows. After glancing through their online menu, I had my eye on some Motor Breath #15. When it also got the top rec from both the budtenders on duty that day, I knew I’d found my flower. A blend of Chemdog and SFV OG Kush, Motor Breath #15 is an Indica the Seed & Smith growers got to testing at 32.49 percent THC. (Dispos usually list these strains as Motorbreath, which has me wondering why Seed & Smith makes it two words.)
I cracked open the eighth when I got it home, and BAM! I was instantly thrown 20-plus years back into my past. The Breath’s buds had a musty, earthy aroma with some gassy notes, instantly evoking memories of my great-grandmother’s house in Cherry Valley, Arkansas. But in a weed-y way. Those aromas emanating from the Motor Breath take my stoned ass right back to my older relatives’ homes, those who lived out among the cotton fields and gins in Mississippi. And while I would normally look to the Dirty South to find an accompanying track for this potent floral ride, I think Motor Breath calls for some of Metallica’s early days. So I put on the track resembling this strain name and let the metal lead the way.
The buds were fluffy and thick and they packed the bowl tightly as I readied for my next stage of testing. I flicked my BIC, and gave a pull only to be met with a spicy and piney blend of flavors rushing toward my lungs. However, the unmistakable star of the show is that minty burn that takes over, swelling as the smoke moves across the palate. But there’s soft citrus that lingers after the hit that gently coats the mouth and throat like a smooth sip of a weedy orange LaCroix. It’s barely there, but noticeable. The budtender mentioned that this was not a creeper kind of crop, and that it will hit you right up front and get you buzzing and blissful without wasting any time, and she was not wrong.
Motor Breath #15 gets you tingling right away with a nice body chill as it moves directly into your headspace, pouncing on your cranium like a weighted Indica canna-kitty. It bakes the noodle after only three or four pulls on the pipe, having me leaning over like the weight of the world is pushing down on my shoulders. But really it’s just an Indica-enhanced sense of gravitational awareness that’s dragging me toward the floor, left side first. Aided, of course, by the 32 percent THC burning its way through the bowl.
Heady and couchlocky, this herb will have your juices flowing, assisting in any creative pursuit. Though I would recommend pursuing while sitting down, preferably in a chair with arms to keep you from falling off. Motor Breath is probably not the best choice of buds for a wake-n-baker, unless your day is sparsely populated with responsibilities that require mobility. But it’s definitely a smoke to make room for at the end of your day. And I’ll be damned if Metallica wasn’t right. “Hard and it’s heavy,” this dirty bit of green, “It is going to take your breath away!” in all the best ways. So get motoring today and cop some of this crop before it’s gone.