The latter half of 2021 kicked off with three new states passing marijuana legislation and further expanding the marijuana block party here in the good ol’ U.S. of A, where we like our joints fat, our concentrates clean, and our rigs locked, loaded and ready to fire. After a couple blogs dedicated to some of the new laws here in Colorado, I thought it might be nice to do a nationwide check-in on canna happenings from sea to shining sea.
The states of Virginia, Connecticut and South Dakota are rolling up, reforming laws and riding the green wave — and demonstrating that the propaganda-fueled, Hearstian days of “Reefer Madness” are finally fading into the proverbial rearview mirror.
According to Marijuana Moment, Virginia has wasted no time amending past marijuana convictions and criminal records in tandem with legalization; in Connecticut, adults 21 and older in can now possess as much as 1.5 ounces of marijuana with regulators aiming to launch retail sales early in 2022; and South Dakota has initiated friendlier policies for medical patients with a valid permit from out of state (colloquially called the “Red Card” here). Now medical patients should no longer face prosecution or harassment at the hands of the S.D. Highway Patrol with new laws in effect. And knowing that one can safely cross state lines with their stash of meds without immediately risking legal action is certainly a boon in favor of patients of ganjatic persuasion. It certainly makes the journey double the fun.
Overall, it’s nice to see the tables turning in favor of reform. States are embracing meaningful change and science over outdated misinformation and campaigns comprised of fear and nonsense. I mean, have you seen any of those cinematic cautionary tales of yesteryear? Talk about an embarrassment for that generation. Those who have lived the majority of our days under the harmful, repressive arm of prohibition know these shifts are giant leaps of progress. Here is to more acceptance and growth. The turning wheels of change are always welcome.