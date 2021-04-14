We’re over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, a time during which many have turned to house plants for comfort. A study published in the journal Urban Forestry & Urban Greening found that vegetation at home boosted emotional well-being during COVID-19 lockdowns for about 74 percent of participants. Here in Colorado — the land of plentiful legal cannabis — people have used their time in social isolation to not only grow spider plants and pothos, but Sativa and Indica as well.
“Like many other people going in 2020 going into 2021, I had a lot of extra time on my hands at home and I just decided this might be a good time to learn a new skill, try something new and fun,” says Tina, who asked that we not use her last name due to professional concerns and marijuana stigmatization. “Weed being something I love — [growing] seemed like a good thing to try. I just thought if I get good at it, I can supply my own medicine and choose the strains I want to smoke or that are beneficial to me, without having to be at the mercy of the local market. I have my gripes about the offerings of the local dispensaries sometimes — and the pricing.”
Growing at home allows cannabis users some degree of control over strains and strength.
“Here in Colorado everybody goes towards the higher [potency] stuff, which is fine — I’m not for enforcing potency limits — but given my own consumption habits, I tend to go for kind of a mix,” says Tina. “Being able to have more control over the strains I like and the potency levels I prefer is really exciting.”
The home-grow industry is an expanding market for consumers and suppliers alike. In February, GrowGeneration, a Denver-based company and, according to them, the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, acquired Grow Warehouse, a four-store chain with locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with annual revenue of approximately $20 million.
Taylor, a sales associate at GrowGeneration’s 1855 Reliable Circle location, walked the Indy through the ins and outs of first-time growing. ”It’s definitely a big process [when] first starting out,” she says. “First of all, we would ask if you want to do indoor [growing and] what size of space do you have? If it is your first time, what type of media [the substrate in which the plant is grown] do you want? Soil or soilless?”
Cannabis can be grown in a variety of ways, from traditional soil to hydroponics to various other substrates. Different media can lead to differing final products. “A lot of people I know say the flavor is better with a soilless media,” says Taylor. “Other people say [soil-grown] tastes a lot better.”
Taylor recommends that first-timers keep it simple: Plant clones, not seeds, in soil. “It is a lot easier to control soil versus soilless media,” Taylor says. “Some people don’t like the messiness of it. If they don’t want to deal with that they might use the Hydrocorn pebbles to grow in. They’re literally just clay pebbles; there’s no dirt. They basically grow them in rocks. Whereas with soil you can water it and leave it for a few days and be fine, with coco [a soilless option made from coconut husks] you would have to water every day, possibly twice a day.”
Unlike common house plants, cannabis does best in a controlled environment, which calls for a number of different accessories. “When you’re growing specifically cannabis, you want to have the [carbon dioxide], the humidity and the heat controlled,” Taylor says. “It’s very important.”
As a first-time grower, Tina used online tutorials and product reviews to help her figure out her home-grow setup. Tina, who started with clones, has two plants potted in soil growing in a tent under modified LED lights. “They’ve moved away from previous generations of lighting that put out a lot of heat,” she says. “It’s been nice not to have to worry about managing heat levels as much with these new lights. You usually need to have a fan on the inside to try to imitate a natural outdoor environment with a light breeze — also an exhaust and intake fan. It’s an inline duct fan and that’s basically just to keep the air circulated in the tent. Lots of power timers. You want to have your lights on a timer, you want to have your exhaust and intake fan on timer. Depending on the environment of your home, some people may need to add in a humidifier, or a dehumidifier.”
Taylor also recommends LED lights, which not only produce less heat but are also more energy efficient. For first-time growers, she recommends T5 bulbs, which, relative to larger bulbs, give off less heat and are on the cheaper side. “That’s a good starter for them. If you have the funds for it I would go LED,” she says. “LEDs take little energy and they have a larger footprint and they cut down tremendously on heat.”
Once you have created the proper growing environment, keeping your plants alive and thriving is the next step. Cannabis requires supplemental nutrients and regular feedings to achieve its full potential. “There’s certain nutrient blends you can get,” says Tina. “For my plants ... they only required ... a quarter of a teaspoon to half a teaspoon of food mixed in with their water per feeding.”
When starting with clones, choosing a soil specifically formulated for cannabis plants can help. “Usually we’d turn you on to the Ocean Forest or Fox Farm [soil],” says Taylor. “The nutrient levels in these are already pretty high.”
Tina says startup costs for her small home setup were modest. “Considering all the equipment and the initial food supplies and such, I spent around $200 to $250,” she says.
In addition to budget, growers should consider maintenance and upkeep and choose a nutrient brand accordingly. “The feeding schedule is different for every line,” says Taylor. “It could be every three days you feed and every day you water, depending on your media.”
While getting started can be tricky, growing your own cannabis provides the kind of connection to nature that is normally the province of home gardeners. “It’s been a really rewarding experience and it’s helped me develop a much more respectful and intentional relationship with the plant,” says Tina. “I don’t know if I would have been able to cultivate that ... without actually attempting to grow it myself. It kind of creates this relationship with nature that’s beautiful. I love it.”