Welcome to Colorado Springs — you might’ve come here for the pot.
For cardholding medical marijuana users (Colorado residents only), you’re in luck — there are 119 medical dispensaries in the Springs. However, the city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County do not allow recreational sales, despite the ever-growing business and tax incentives of opening cannabis shops.
In 2021, Colorado collected an all-time high of about $423.5 million in sales tax and fee revenue from marijuana sales, the most since the state began permitting retail and medical sales in 2014. Total sales since legalization surpassed $12 billion last year. That’s a lot of green.
Here’s everything you need to know if you’re new to the Springs’ green rush.
The Best Medicine
Coloradans who are at least 18 years old and have a qualifying medical condition — like cancer, seizures, severe nausea, severe pain (anything that could be treated with an opioid), to name a few — can apply to get their medical card with recommendations from two medical providers and about $30.
As of January, applicants who are under 21 years old also need to submit certifications from their two recommending doctors, who must be from different medical practices.
Adults over 21 can purchase 1 ounce of recreational marijuana at a time and possess up to 2 ounces, an increase that was established under law last year.
The Colorado Legislature also recently decreased the amount of medical marijuana concentrate registered users can purchase; 21+ MMJ users can buy up to 8 grams in one day (down from 40 grams) and 18- to 20-year-old MMJ users may purchase up to 2 grams of concentrate in a day.
Rec Users: Get Out of Town
For 21+ visitors and Colorado residents in pristine health looking to pick up recreational marijuana — hate to disappoint — you’ll have to go outside the Springs to get it.
Although private cannabis use and retail sales were legalized statewide in 2014, our county and city said “no thank you” and opted out of allowing retail stores.
For now, neighboring Manitou Springs or Pueblo County are the closest places to buy recreational marijuana. Adults with a valid government ID can purchase up to an ounce of weed at one time.
Cannabis Destinations
Manitou has limited options — just two stores in town — and a recent special tax hike from the city’s government made their selections some of the most expensive pot in the state. Because the two shops are the only ones in El Paso County, expect long lines.
Pueblo is a bit farther from the Springs — about 35 minutes south from Downtown, depending on traffic — but offers a couple recreational stores *super-strategically* placed right off Interstate 25 just over the county line. Perfect for all those Springs residents who need to travel for their stash, and Pueblo County’s tax on retail marijuana sales is 6 percent, compared to Manitou’s 10 percent. Just sayin’.
Know Before You Roll
Please drive safely back to the Springs, or wherever you stay — do not consume marijuana products while operating a vehicle, or risk a DUI charge. Everyone in the car, in fact, is barred from using or having “open containers” of weed under state law, even if the car is not moving. That goes for medical users, too. You also may not cross state borders with cannabis.
Best practice: Keep your vehicle clear of all marijuana products and packaging.
It is legal to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis in Colorado and it may only be used on private property — yours or your weed-smoking buddy’s house are good options. If you rent, your landlord may have different rules for use on their property. There are some 420-friendly hotels in the area, but that’s also at the owner’s discretion.
No form of marijuana use is allowed in public places — parks, ski resorts, businesses, restaurants, common areas of your apartment or condo complex, walking down the street — no cigar (or joint, rather).
Grow-Your-Own
For the green thumbs, El Paso County allows up to 12 marijuana plants (only six at a time may be mature) to be grown for personal use per dwelling, no matter how many people live there and whether or not the grower is a medical cardholder. The state says six plants per person, and any grower must be 21 or older, of course.
Making THC oil concentrates or dabs at home, however, is illegal and highly dangerous.
What the boss says, goes
Personal marijuana use has been legal in Colorado for about eight years (and medical use for more than two decades), but people who use pot should be aware of their employer’s drug use and testing policies — you could still be fired or miss out on a job opportunity if you piss hot.
Bosses have free rein when it comes to testing employees for cannabis and acting on a positive test. Even prescribed and cardholding medical marijuana patients could be terminated for taking their medicine off the clock.
It’s happened before — a quadriplegic MMJ patient working for Dish Network sued the company for firing him in 2015. The Colorado Supreme Court backed Dish. The federal government still considers marijuana a dangerous, schedule I drug (on the same level as heroin), so employers can interpret cannabis use as an “unlawful activity.”
In some cases, employers are required by federal law to drug test employees for potentially impairing drugs like marijuana to ensure workplace safety. In other cases, your boss might just be a jerk.
But Colorado lawmakers this year started to discuss protecting all employees from adverse action — pot advocates call it discrimination — if they light one up after work hours. A bill introduced in February by a state representative even proposed forcing employers to allow medical marijuana patients to use while at their job.
After fierce pushback from business advocates, though, the representative sponsoring the bill is apparently planning to scrap it, Pew Research Center’s Stateline reported. She’s going to suggest lawmakers and stakeholders study the issue instead, before making another attempt.
There’s momentum for the idea, but the necessary employer support is lacking for the moment. So fair warning, stoners: You may need to reconsider your weed habit — or that job you’re applying for — if you want employment security.