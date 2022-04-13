’Twas the night before 4/20
and all through heads’ homes
the bowls were packed tightly
with flower they’d grown
or more likely purchased
where such buys are legal
with strains like Clementine,
Power Bud, and Chiesel...
But, I digress,
let’s see now, where was I?
That’s right, “bowls packed tight”
sorry, I’m a bit high...
The bongs were all arranged
on the weed shelf with care
in hopes St. Smokey’s sack
would not be bare.
Most potheads were nestled
all snug in their beds
with thoughts of trichome’d buds
burned into their heads
but my friend had purchased
some strong-hitting hash
so I matched with flower
from out of my stash
we ‘cherry on top’d it
and gave it the fire
triggered a coughing fit
set on getting higher.
We burned into the night
and that’s when it happened
a jolly, “Yo-Yo-Yo!”
and we heard someone clapping.
When I looked to my left
there stood St. Smokey... classic!
He was cheering us on
and telling me to pass it.
I handed off the bowl
which he cashed in one hit,
and as he exhaled, he said “that’s good...
but try this shit!”
Smokey pulled out a blunt
bigger than a zeppelin
or perhaps the hash smoked
had finally set in.
But this blunt was massive
a mixed salad of strains
he fired it, took a hit,
listed them by name:
“Burn on, OG, Bubba Kush
Donkey Butter and Vixen!
Come on Stoopid Fruits, Sour D
Let’s all get blitzed, kin!”
He puff, puff and passed it
and after just one toke
I was flying high off
his most magical smoke.
I coughed and I laughed
from deep in my tummy
Smokey filled the table
with all sorts of gummies.
He said, “This treat’s for you!”
then dashed up the chimney
he left us that blunt too
old dude wasn’t stingy!
Each of the bongs was filled
with fat sacks beside ’em
such potent genetics
sitting there inside ’em.
Smokes sprang to his hybrid
and gave us a whistle
shot up into the night
like a canna-bliss missile.
We heard him exclaim
as he faded from sight,
“Happy 4/20 to all!
Y’all best do it right!”