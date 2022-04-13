’Twas the night before 4/20

and all through heads’ homes

the bowls were packed tightly

with flower they’d grown

or more likely purchased

where such buys are legal

with strains like Clementine,

Power Bud, and Chiesel...

But, I digress,

let’s see now, where was I?

That’s right, “bowls packed tight”

sorry, I’m a bit high...

The bongs were all arranged

on the weed shelf with care

in hopes St. Smokey’s sack

would not be bare.

Most potheads were nestled

all snug in their beds

with thoughts of trichome’d buds

burned into their heads

but my friend had purchased

some strong-hitting hash

so I matched with flower

from out of my stash

we ‘cherry on top’d it

and gave it the fire

triggered a coughing fit

set on getting higher.

+2 A non-toker’s guide to celebrating 4/20 It’s that time of year again. The time when all the potheads in your life are cutting loose …

We burned into the night

and that’s when it happened

a jolly, “Yo-Yo-Yo!”

and we heard someone clapping.

When I looked to my left

there stood St. Smokey... classic!

He was cheering us on

and telling me to pass it.

I handed off the bowl

which he cashed in one hit,

and as he exhaled, he said “that’s good...

but try this shit!”

Smokey pulled out a blunt

bigger than a zeppelin

or perhaps the hash smoked

had finally set in.

But this blunt was massive

a mixed salad of strains

he fired it, took a hit,

listed them by name:

“Burn on, OG, Bubba Kush

Donkey Butter and Vixen!

Come on Stoopid Fruits, Sour D

Let’s all get blitzed, kin!”

He puff, puff and passed it

and after just one toke

I was flying high off

his most magical smoke.

+2 Emerald Fields Cannaboutique's Cherry Chip I’m a huge fan of The Odyssey by the ancient Greek poet Homer. The rosy fingers of dawn, the…

I coughed and I laughed

from deep in my tummy

Smokey filled the table

with all sorts of gummies.

He said, “This treat’s for you!”

then dashed up the chimney

he left us that blunt too

old dude wasn’t stingy!

Each of the bongs was filled

with fat sacks beside ’em

such potent genetics

sitting there inside ’em.

+2 Ceria Dealcoholized Cannabis Beer delivers total relaxation Let’s face it: most people think 4/20 is just for stoners. So many will let the day pass as …

Smokes sprang to his hybrid

and gave us a whistle

shot up into the night

like a canna-bliss missile.

We heard him exclaim

as he faded from sight,

“Happy 4/20 to all!

Y’all best do it right!”