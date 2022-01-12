‘I need fire” I said to myself, feeling like Dorothy while getting ”Down to the Bottom” of my stash. So, I journeyed down the yellow brick road (directed by WeedMaps) to Emerald City Wellness off Colorado Avenue. The City’s shelves were overflowing with an abundant yield of fire-looking flower, most strains unique and unrecognizable to me. Before my visit, I perused their online menu (updated each day by the budtender), so I had nearly half-a-dozen strains already calling my name and twisting me up into knots of uncertainty. Usually, I can narrow my preferences with ease, but the winds of indecision were blowing my way — there were just too many choices!
Not having been to Emerald City before, I was doing my best to soak in the surroundings of the cozy little dispo, which suddenly felt open and expansive as their wonderful selection piled up before me. We were no longer in Kansas, Toto, for we’d landed in that most magical Land of Buds, where the endless green rolling hills promised sweet deliverance upon my return home (there’s no place like it).
The canna-wizard working the showroom steered me toward several excellent flower options and I ended up going with the Tropicanna Banana.
I turned on Dorothy’s rocking ditty and got right down to business with the Banana (because who better to accompany me on a weedy journey from the Emerald City than Dorothy?). A blend of Tropicanna Cookies and Banana Kush, Tropicanna Banana is a hybrid strain that ends up leaning a little more toward the Sativa side of the canna spectrum and is the highest tester on Emerald City’s shelves, coming in at an impressive 30 percent THC. The thick, uber-dense nugs are drier buds that break off in chunks with ease, leaving little residue behind on the fingertips. The flower packed very tightly in the bowl. The strain carries a creamy orange aroma that dances back and forth between orange groves and pineapple fields. The creamy banana notes hit now and then, playing nicely off the more prominent citrusy smells. As for flavor, berries and bitter banana dominate as fire is introduced, with a sweet Kush finish, the bud’s homage to its roots — Tropicanna Banana scores high on all fronts.
And speaking of high, the Banana hits fast with an energetic and buzzy burst on the front end that eventually slows and settles into a nice vibey chill. Letting the full 30 percent take you through that hybrid cycle, it’s the best of both worlds — you get that racy Sativa edge before a more weighted relaxation takes over. The strain lends itself to artistic pursuits — the Banana facilitates focus and the flow of creative energy.
I was glad I’d listened to the wizard behind the green counter, for the Banana was a little bit of marijuana magic in a jar. But Emerald City’s magic doesn’t rest solely in the Tropics. I picked up another strain to try as well, so I can attest to the fact that the City’s Tropicanna Banana is no one-hit wonder — the crew knows their craft. To paraphrase another Dorothy, there’s no place like the Emerald City; you should definitely take a trip over the rainbow and find a taste of the Tropics at this dispensary.
