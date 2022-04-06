Springs Dispo (in the former Secret Stash location) is sort of a hidden gem on the Westside green scene. I say hidden, because it’s in a small strip mall tucked away just south of Highway 24 behind Rudy’s Country Store). And I say gem, because they have quite an impressive selection of flower to choose from, and being all about that flower (well, like 90-10 really), you score high points on my dispo dance card when your floral offerings are full of tantalizing eye candy. Springs Dispo definitely delivered there.
The budtender was friendly and attentive, and helped me wade through the choices, steering me toward a couple of their current favorite smokers. Impressive and appealing strains both, one from their top-tier shelf, the other from their middle-grade-rated buds, I was really drawn to the Bacio Pie (bacio means kiss in Italian) from that upper echelon of their herbal hierarchy.
Bacio Pie (aka Bacio Gelato, aka Gelato #41, like pick a lane for the strain, people) is a hybrid bud that Springs Dispo has currently testing at 26.42 percent THC. This piece of pie, which definitely rates a chef’s kiss in approval, is a genetic descendant of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. The buds were a compelling blend of white and purple, with the occasional breakthrough of bright greens and reds. They are covered in trichomes and contain predominantly thick, if fluffier, nugs that pack down in an airy and non-sticky way. So the flower can turn to ash a bit sooner than later, but not in any sort of way that makes you feel it’s lacking. You certainly feel the full punch of the THC it’s packing by the time the ash rolls around.
The Bacio has sweet, gassy notes that dominate the bouquet, with an underlying and unmistakable aroma of forest to back it up, taking me back to my days of volksmarsches through German forests with my family as a kid. Very earthy blends of wood and more lay a foundation beneath the flower’s initial scents that attack the senses on their initial release into the air. Minty and flowery, with hints of agave rounding out the sweeter notes competing with the woodier side of the palate pushers, the Pie has an impressive depth of flavor to it. It oddly leaves an aftertaste on the exhale that can land like a tequila-esque finish and linger in your mouth, but without the accompanying alcohol burn. Given the name, I loaded up The Crystals’ cover of “And Then She Kissed Me” (from Kiss’ Love Gun) to go with the bowl of Bacio Pie I had locked. And like the lyrics say, “she kissed me in a way that I want to be kissed forevermore.”
The Pie has a slower-building but utterly blissful and soothing high. Not too slow, and not in a creeper bud way, but just not in the biggest hurry. It takes its time, and that’s not a bad thing. It packs a high that calmly settles in your chest. It’s also an extremely creative and energetic buzz (but not in a racy, anxious way), one that will have you blowing through any tasks you manage to set within your sights. But don’t expect that focus to be too easily maintained. It’s a bouncier buzz that will have you going back and forth between penning a review, authoring some fun personal writings, and vegging out and losing two hours in John Mulaney’s stand-up comedy specials. So very mellow and quite the mood, this pie scores high and is definitely one you’ll want to get a slice of for yourself, sooner rather than later.