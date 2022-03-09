I headed out with specific waters in mind, but seemingly swimming against the universe’s current, I found myself landing at Total Green off South Chelton Road. Driving a Smart Car, I’m used to compact interiors.
Ada, as we affectionately call her (after genius mathematician Ada Lovelace, because in our house we are just that cheesy with a side of geek), typically garners more attention than any of our previous rides. And while having people you don’t know engage you in small talk about your small car is not a big deal, if you’re something of an introvert like myself, it’s not always within my comfort zone. So when I found Total Green had its own compact interior (but had managed to fit a big, bomb strain called Kong on their shelves), I found myself right there in the warm, soothing arms of my happy place.
Kong is Total Green’s bestseller, which is nice because, due to growing pains caused by a recent relocation, it was the only strain they had to offer from their own grow. But now they’re “back making heat, cooking like a bakery” to borrow from DeStorm’s highly applicable track “King Kong.” One of the budtenders hyped the Kong as his favorite of the strains on offer, and the one he’s been smoking consistently for a few years now. And with the Kong’s extremely potent and pleasant shelf appeal, I had the feeling this flower would live up to the hype.
The Indica-leaning hybrid was spawned from Motavation and a backcrossed White Russian. Backcrossing was a process in plant hybridization that I was unfamiliar with until I was researching Kong, so I learned something today. And since it’s a process that involves selecting specific genes from one plant to impart to another, I’m curious to know which characteristics from White Russian were singled out for this trait transfer. But since the only White Russian I’ve ever had was not in a bowl, but served on the rocks in a glass, I had no way to compare Kong’s full profile against its parent.
The Kong’s buds were beautifully skunky green, sweet and creamy in aroma, with a diesel-esque finish to accompany those same flavors that doubled up on the palate. The flavor stays strong and gassy through the flower’s rush to ash, and it does seem somewhat quick to finish, unfortunately, burning a bit fast. Trichomes cover the buds in abundance, giving the nugs the perfect shimmer and shine. Again, my only complaint would be how quickly the bowl burned — though utterly baked, I was left wanting more Kong. I certainly didn’t need more. That 26 percent THC was not playing around.
The very relaxed and pleasant cerebral high and headspace comes on quickly after only a few potent pulls on the bowl, really leaning toward the Indica side of this hybrid flower. Creative and buzzy, it’s definitely a vibrant high that assists in the more artistic pursuits, allowing for a free flow of ideas even though the buzz takes up residence deep in the cranium.
But it’s just as good a smoke for kicking back and letting the world melt away for a few moments. And who couldn’t use some of that these days? I suggest you bless your chest with Kong! You should definitely keep this strain on your radar and hit Total Green to get your Kong on if you want a kingly smoke that makes with the merry states of bliss.