A reader recently asked if our crew knew where to find the strain Chuckles (it, apparently, was once found in the Manitou Springs area). The reader was asking if I or my collaborator in critiquing, Terr Thompson, knew where to locate it today, so I found myself navigating the WeedMaps.
Unfortunately, neither the evasive Chuckles, nor the Humdinger OG that was derived from it, could be found in my searches. But, thanks to my exploring, I did stumble across a few new dispensaries that seemed worth checking out.
One such dispo was Rocky Road Remedies (their Platte Avenue location), which I had not previously visited. Their shelves were absolutely popping with so many strains to choose from. I could easily have spent an hour inspecting, waffling back and forth while in the throes of indecisiveness. I had FOMOOM (fear of missing out on marijuana) for sure. Luckily, I came with my sights already set on their Lilac Diesel #22, so I didn’t lose an hour of my life like a kid in a candy shop.
Rocky Road Remedies is roomy, woodsy and bright, with all the tantalizing trappings one usually expects to find when they hit the sales floor. But I was focused on flower and would not be swayed from my mission. I had come for the Diesel of storied descent, and I would be leaving with the Lilac #22. A cross of four strains, this new diesel dynamo is genetically stacked. A Silver Lemon Haze blended with Forbidden Fruit then crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue, they all come together to form this potent hybrid.
I was already intrigued by the lineage alone, but the shelf appeal, even with its lack of large, imposing nuggetry, sold me quickly. My order was all small popcorn buds, but ones that still had generous trichome coverage and were absolutely covered with red hairs. So the small eighth I picked up was a plethora of tiny nugs piled high, ready for the fire. Popcorn buds can be nice because they typically have fewer stems and such to remove before you bowl it up or roll it up.
The friendly and accommodating staff had me sorted and on roads less rocky in no time, which was great because I was eager to give this flower a taste/flight test. The Lilac was fruity and spicy, like a warm fruit salad with hints of mint leading the aromatic charge. There was a gassy, citrus finish that followed. Flavors of diesel, strong and gassy, permeated the palate each time this toker’s torch found the buds. I decided to bring Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard along for the ride, putting “It’s All Going to Pot” on repeat as I burned an early morning wake-n-baker.
The stony head high hit up front as the buzz began to build. It settled into the body and pulled me deeply into the folds of comfort and relaxation. The Lilac Diesel #22 is a smooth strain that goes down easy — and takes you with it. But it still holds an energetic edge that keeps you from totally couchlocking, as any good hybrid should. The Lilac Diesel delivers a layered, complex high that keeps you in a creative headspace and can get you moving. It’s a great strain for exercise and more.
Growing up, rocky road was one of my favorite ice cream flavors. Now, as an adult, my affinity for rocky road continues thanks to Rocky Road Remedies, which scores high in my book. I’m eager to return so I can sample their multitude of flower flavors.
And if the Lilac Diesel #22 is any indication of this dispensary’s greenthumbery, then consider me a fan.