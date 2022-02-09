After a recent visit to the dermatologist, I discovered that it’s not only snitches who get stitches. Sometimes those of us with inconveniently placed moles can also end up with stitches — in my lip no less. The doctor joked that the healing would happen much faster were I not a smoker, and further instructions were to keep from using a straw or anything like one to keep the stitches from ripping.
So the doc seemed to be saying I should abstain from my toking routine, at least for the time being. And since my primary mode of imbibing involves pressing a pipe to my lips, the stitches presented further complications. But I would not be deterred; I had a deadline and next on my list of dispos to visit was Doctors Orders.
It’s a fairly small location, so be prepared for a tight fit as you make your way through the showroom. Yes, it was small, but there was plenty of showing to do so I set my cramped anxiety on silent and all was good. As a bonus, the patient I was sharing the showroom with had brought along a couple of puppers that I got to heap pets on as we waited for our purchases, so all was good squared.
The DO grow had produced some Strawberries and Cream that looked so very tantalizing and tokeable, so I was easily sold on this standout. And with one last pupper pet, I was homeward bound.
Playing Wu-Tang Clan/DJ Mathematics’ “Strawberries & Cream,” I broke out my bounty of buds. They were super dense but still maintained a marginal amount of fluff once you broke them down, so you weren’t being left with any large gaps standing in the way of a nice burn.
A Sativa-dominant hybrid with Amsterdam origins, Strawberries and Cream descends from a cross of Strawberry Cough and The White.
When it comes to olfactory sensations, spicy strawberries lead the charge in this harvest’s canna-bouquet. But as you begin breaking up the buds, the spiciness dissipates and you get a strong strawberry Creme Savers aroma coming off the fingertips, shifting the memory banks back to yesteryear for a tiny blast of sweet nostalgia.
Meanwhile, sweet creaminess is the order of the day — the flavors engage the palate, melting into a very strawberry-flavored cleansing pull full of fresh, yummy playfulness on the tastebuds. The spiciness I’d picked up on from the aromatic front end started showing up as I got deeper into the bowl, offering an interesting balance between the sweet and spicy aspects of the smoke.
Strawberries and Cream offers a very soothing and chill canna-vibe, not too racy. So the dominant side doesn’t land in normal full-Sativa fashion like you might expect. Instead, it gets pretty heady, and pretty quickly too. It doesn’t lag or creep; the effects don’t waste any time. However, do be warned that distraction is most definitely the name of the strain as this dreamy bit of Cream will have you drifting off and losing track of whatever you were doing. So do not plan on keeping focused with this flower coursing through your system, but also don’t worry about that lack of focus bothering you too much because you’ll be chillaxed to the max.
Strawberries and Cream commands you to be chill and it won’t easily be denied, so don’t think this Sativa-leaning hybrid will favor your more productive side and spur you into a whirlwind of checking off your to-do list. You’ll be more than capable of getting things done, don’t get me wrong, but you will not at all be bothered by the many sidetracks you’ll end up encountering along the way toward those distant finish lines.
Overall, a wonderfully pleasant smoke that turned out to be just what the doctor ordered — the Strawberries is absolutely the creamiest (and dreamiest) of the crops to cop from the Colorado Springs green scene.
