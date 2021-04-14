Cannabis is a dioecious plant — unlike most flora, it comes in two genders. The male plant is only really useful for breeding, and its pollen sac “balls” can easily ruin a crop. I try to think of clones, though... Genetic copies of a lovely mother plant, clones are typically 6-inch pieces cut from living limbs, placed in a medium and given a hormone to encourage root growth. A successful clone guarantees a female plant with stable genetics. Admittedly as a male of the human species, I can find females very mysterious... But I shall try to show you that growing a clone — from tiny plant to lining your bowl — is not so puzzling.
If you’re growing it just as a regular plant without a medical pot license, it’s best to knock out the legality first.
• As long as you’re over 21 and every member of your household is of legal age, you are allowed six plants per person in the household with a maximum of 12 plants as per state regulation. This can differ if you are growing for medical purposes and according to your county/city’s specific laws and rules.
• You need to make sure your grow only has three “vegetating” (non-flowering) plants and three flowering plants max for every set of six you’re allowed.
• You need to make sure your grow is out of sight of the public and locked up if anyone under 21 lives in your household. Make sure minors, including visitors, cannot get into your grow (logic should apply for all of this). And lastly...
• Homegrown cannabis cannot be sold; it is for personal use only.
For home growers, clones (vs. seeds) save time and money, avoiding wasted effort on unwanted male plants — only females produce flower.
THE CLONE WARS
Not all states allow home growing, and we’re lucky to have access to clones in Colorado. Here are a few tips that will help you nurture your young plant when you get it home.
• Picking up a book from Jorge Cervantes (ww2.marijuanagrowing.com) or seeking online advice from other grow gurus can really help hone your skills. Indoor grow, outdoor grow, hydroponics, aquaponics — you can’t do any of it well without good research on the front end.
• Knowing the strain of the clone and making sure you know if you’re dealing with an Indica or Sativa can make all the difference between dankness or disaster.
• Make sure to keep an eye out for pests (including spider mites and russet mites) and rot (including powdery mildew and bud rot).
• Always make sure you allow plenty of time to flush out your nutrients, so that the chemicals and salts don’t ruin the taste of your product. The final flush usually starts two weeks before harvest.
• Last, and most crucial: It’s best to harvest flower when most of the girly plants’ sweet trichomes are amber, though a few milky ones won’t hurt.
Many home growers go wrong by rushing through the harvesting, trimming and curing process, but it is of vital import.
Take your time. Trying to dry your plants too quickly with a hot and fast cure/harvest is silly. A slower, more patient approach wins the race. Back in my indoor growing days, we would submerge the girls in darkness for a few days prior to harvest and then, on harvest day, we’d dump icy water in their soil.
The darkness and cold would convince the plants that it was the end of the world and they would pump out their trichomes in hopes of attracting male pollen that would never arrive. Although their crystal-covered flowers would never fulfill their breeding purposes, it would make the final product all the sweeter. We’d harvest and hang the branches in a dark room with circulating air with 45 to 55 percent humidity, and temperatures no higher than 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
After the bud-filled branches dried and became crispy and crunchy, we’d pull them down for some manicuring. They have yet to invent a machine that can replace the skillful cuts from an experienced hand-trimming human. And when all is said and done, pop those harvested buds in a glass jar and burp it (allow small pockets of air in) for the first weeks as needed, and the buds will ripen to perfection. It may take anywhere from two to four weeks to cure in glass jar(s), but some say even more time is better. Some connoisseurs swear by six months or more for a cure! Any way you look at it, cannabis is like fine wine... give it time.