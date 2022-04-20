This week’s Indy comes out on Wednesday, April 20, aka 4/20. Last week’s issue celebrated the holiday but the actual date for this tokers’ celebration, sadly, landed in the middle of the week. This will lead many merrymakers to get down during the weekends bracketing 4/20. (Though some of us — mostly people who work in the marijuana industry — prepare all year for the holiday and it kinda of feels like 4/20 all April long.) Personally, 2022 has been atypical, a more difficult year than usual, so it’s been nice to lose my head in the joyfulness, jesting and jubilation of today’s cannabis jamboree.
Since 2022 has been such a bummer, I knew I’d need something especially strong to help me really lose my head this 4/20. I got in the Toyota and cruised out on the town, hoping I’d find something to scratch my itch in the dispensary I’d review this week... Marimeds.
Marimeds is tucked away on the southside of Downtown off a little side road between Nevada Avenue and Weber Street. It’s open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to noon. If you call or text them during these hours, the Marimedians will get you in the door. I was initially suspicious of needing to call or text to make an appointment and their online info was minimal, but my visit squashed all those worries. I shopped on a weekend and found out my budtender was also the grower, a wondrous thing as most growers know which parts of their crop are the best. The place seemed smaller and more discreet/exclusive than most dispos I’ve visited, but the exclusivity only enhanced the experience and made me feel like I was more than just a customer. The dispo was very inexpensive, relaxed and cozy. And staff seemed dedicated to making this medical marijuana patient a happy customer.
Marimeds grows its own stuff and most of the hash made there is extracted from its own flowers, though I happened to favor a gram they got wholesale from grower Ten Six: Tropicanna Mountain Sugar Wax. Because it was hash from an outside extraction company, Marimeds didn’t know the strain parentage or the reason for the name.
Sometimes extraction artists will name the product something unusual because it’s a mix of hash extracted from more than one strain. For example, Blue Dream and AK-47 might make Blue AK-47. This is pure speculation, but I think this hash is made with Tropicana Cookies flower or with the “Mountain Cut” [unique batch] of Tropicanna Cookies. According to Leafly, “Tropicana Cookies, also known as ‘Tropicanna Cookies’... and ‘MTN Trop,’ is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, ‘Tropicanna Cookies F2’ that is also acclaimed....”
I’ve smoked Tropicana Cookies and Tropicana Banana and this hash reminded me very much of Tropicana Cookies; hence my guesswork.
It had the same Sativa-dominant hybrid high but this Mountain hash was even racier. Almost too racy, as if you drank too much caffeine. A powerful head change, energy boost and heady stone made me feel really high, like I was up on a mountain boulder. The smell was like bleu cheese mac n’ cheese and the taste was like sour milk (in a tasty/trippy way).
I’ve always disliked writing the closers at the end of my reviews, so I’ll just go with a quote from my favorite author, Robert Anton Wilson: “In conclusion, there is no conclusion. Things will go on as they always have, getting weirder all the time.” Before things get too weird, get yourself some ganja goodies from Marimeds and consider another great quote from the aforementioned author: “Reality is what you can get away with.” Before reality gets away from you, I recommend spending some time high atop Tropicanna Mountain.