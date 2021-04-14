Toke (noun, verb)
1. a single puff of reefer
2. the act of puffing from anything that has a combustible marijuana interaction
Sample sentence: Having a phantasmagory that I was Raoul Duke and my pard was Dr. Gonzo, I realized I had taken the last toke I needed for the evening and put down my bong.
Note: Toke likely comes from the 1971 single “One Toke Over the Line” by American folk rock duo Brewer & Shipley from their third album, Tarkio. Some argue the term comes from hippie/beatnik lingo, part of the vernacular of the day, in use in the 1960s and as early as 1952. Confusion may stem from Tarkio’s release in 1970. As well, some theorize that it derives from the Spanish word tocar, meaning “touch, tap, hit” or “get a share or part.”
Scooby Snacks (noun, colloq.)
1. the unpleasant marijuana ash and burned marijuana that is accidentally inhaled when one is finishing a bowl of cannabis
Sample sentence: My wife pulled too hard on her pipe, leaving her with a mouthful of burning scooby snacks.
Head (noun)
1. evolved slang; shorthand for pothead; pl. heads, two or more regular imbibers of the giggleweed, sometimes referred to as a ‘hippie’
Sample sentence: Hide your stash, a herd of heads is coming this way!
Blunt (noun)
1. an emptied-out cigar refilled with marijuana, sometimes blended with the removed tobacco for effect and to mitigate cost
2. a large tobacco-leaf wrap filled with marijuana to the size of a cigar
Sample sentence: As I was buying a single cigar at the gas station, the attendant gave me a slight nod, as if he knew I planned to roll a blunt when I got home.
Dab (noun)
1. an individual “hit” or dose of hash, typically in reference to butane hash oil and similar products
Dab (verb)
1. the act of smoking hash, dabbing; typically in reference to smoking hash with a “dab rig,” a device specifically designed for smoking hash
Sample sentence: Book club night was a lot more lively when everyone decided to dab.
Note: There are many types of “dab rigs,” most of them made of glass. It will usually have a container for the hash to be melted in and then a way to inhale it. There are many variations — some can be electronic, some may use a butane torch lighter and others are so small they’re similar to an electronic tobacco vape pen. A simple google search can showcase the variety of dab rigs available in our cannaverse.
Shotgun (verb)
1. reversing a blunt or joint and carefully placing it lit-side into your mouth with lips securing it, then blowing a hit through the doobage into the waiting face of another person
Sample sentence: Rob wasn’t careful while I was giving him a shotgun, and he nudged the blunt, causing the cherry to burn the roof of my mouth.
Reefer (noun)
1. an old-fashioned term for marijuana from the 1920s and ’30s; typically refers to a marijuana cigarette
Sample sentence: The blatant lies in the marijuana public service announcement made me so mad I had to light up some reefer just to calm down.
Note: Reefer is typically not used in the modern stoner’s vernacular due to its association with anti-marijuana propaganda and films, most notably the 1936 movie Reefer Madness. Its original usage had a positive association, e.g., Cab Calloway’s hit 1932 song, “Reefer Man” (“Have you ever met that funny reefer man (reefer man!) / If he said he swam to China, and he sell you South Carolina / Then you know you’re talkin’ to that reefer man.”)
710 (noun)
1. a term for hash oil, since 710 is “oil” when viewed upside down
2. an unofficial holiday taking place on July 10 every year, celebrating hash consumption (similar to 4/20)
Sample sentence: On 710, my pards and I spent all day and all night dabbing 710.