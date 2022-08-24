Legalizing marijuana will be on the ballot in at least four states in the Nov. 8 election.
Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota and Missouri will decide ballot questions on adult-use legalization.
In Oklahoma, proponents have submitted a petition for adult-use legalization, and in Nebraska, a petition has been submitted for a medical marijuana ballot issue, MJBizDaily reported in an Aug. 16 post.
The Arkansas Supreme Court has conditionally approved an adult-use marijuana sales ballot issue, but it faces a legal challenge.
State lawmakers in Maryland voted in April to place a recreational marijuana question on this fall’s ballot.
North Dakota’s secretary of state has certified that proponents’ petitions for an adult-use legalization initiative contained enough valid signatures to place the question on the ballot.
Missouri’s secretary of state also announced the certification of a recreational marijuana initiative that will go before the state’s voters.
Oklahoma election officials are reviewing signatures on a petition that would allow commercial sales of cannabis.
Proponents of a medical marijuana referendum in Nebraska have submitted more than 90,000 signatures to their petition. About 87,000 valid signatures are required, and state officials are reviewing them to determine if enough valid signatures were gathered.
As of July, medical cannabis is allowed in 38 states and the District of Columbia, and recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states.
Cannabis-COVID connection
A small but interesting study suggests that cannabis users who contract COVID and are hospitalized have better outcomes than nonusers.
Researchers at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, analyzed the medical records of 1,831 patients admitted to two Southern California medical centers with a diagnosis of COVID . Of those subjects, 69 patients, or 4 percent, reported they were active cannabis users.
The study, published in the Aug. 5 issue of the Journal of Cannabis Research, matched cannabis users and nonusers to account for differences in age, weight, sex, race, tobacco use and health conditions known to be risk factors for COVID .
The active users “had significantly better outcomes compared to nonusers” as reflected by lower scores on the National Institutes of Health’s COVID severity scale, shorter hospital stays, lower ICU admission rates and less need for mechanical ventilation.
There is growing interest in the use of cannabis for prevention and treatment of COVID , the researchers stated, and Stero Biotechs, an Israel-based pharmaceutical company, is conducting a clinical trial of a CBD treatment for COVID patients with severe respiratory distress.
Previous research has found that some cannabis components decrease lung inflammation and suppress cytokine storm — a condition that some COVID patients develop when their immune systems react too aggressively to the infection, causing tissue and organ damage and sometimes death.
Another recent study found that cannabinoid acids prevented entry of the virus into cells.
While their results were encouraging, the University of California researchers cautioned that further study is needed to evaluate the effects of cannabis use in COVID patients.
Cold turkey can bite
While some studies are confirming the therapeutic benefits of cannabis, other research is focusing on the downsides of marijuana use.
More than half of people using medical cannabis for chronic pain experience withdrawal symptoms, a study conducted earlier this year found.
Cannabis withdrawal symptoms can be both physical and psychological, says Lara Caughlin, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Michigan.
Caughlin and her colleagues found that 59 percent of patients using medical cannabis for pain had moderate to severe withdrawal symptoms if they stopped ingesting marijuana for hours or days. The most common symptoms were sleep difficulties, irritability and anxiety.
“When people use cannabis regularly — such as daily or nearly daily — parts of the brain become reliant on cannabinoids, the psychoactive chemicals in cannabis,” Caughlin writes in a Jan. 28 report on her study in TheConversation.com.
Withdrawal symptoms, including irritability, depression, decreased appetite, difficulty sleeping, anger, strange dreams, stomach pain and sweating can occur when cannabinoid levels drop after several hours or days, she says.
Cannabis withdrawal is not life-threatening or medically dangerous, Caughlin says, unlike withdrawal from some substances, such as alcohol. But it can be unpleasant, and some people may resume cannabis use, even if they want to cut back, to avoid the symptoms.
Caughlin’s research found that withdrawal symptoms were more severe in younger people, people with mental health problems, those who had a longer history of cannabis use and people who used more frequently or in larger amounts.
“Cannabis may not be the demon drug from Reefer Madness, but neither is it a wonder-plant with limitless upsides and no downsides,” Caughlin writes. “As cannabis use increases across the U.S., it’s important for people to understand that regular use can lead to withdrawals, and to know what those symptoms are.”