By the time this issue is published, July 10 will have already passed, but the date is too important not to mention A lot of people who partake of that lovely lady Mary Jane don’t know the annual “710” holiday. Whereas April 20 (aka 420) celebrates marijuana in general, 710 celebrates hash oil, live resin and hash of every type. It doesn’t have a clear origin story, though Urban Dictionary says it comes from turning 7/10 upside down so it reads “OIL.”
Others claim it was created by Task Rok of The Highly Educated, a company that makes products for hash oil consumption, though Rok himself won’t take credit, saying the term belongs to the community. Regardless of 710’s origin, I noticed I was almost out of hash and needed to stock up to celebrate. I was on a budget though and needed a lot to dab for the festivities, so I searched Weedmaps for a scrumptious place that had mellow prices. There I found Naturaleaf, which had just won “Best of Weedmaps 2021.”
It had been many years since I’d visited Naturaleaf and a lot had changed. (For one thing, in 2021 American Cannabis Company Inc. acquired Naturaleaf’s three Springs-area medical dispensaries and its 10,000-square-foot cultivation/extraction facility.)
When I’d last visited many years ago I didn’t have the best experience, but it was just the opposite this time. Spacious, elegant and very clean — the building was greatly improved and employees said they hadn’t even finished renovating it. They also carry products by Her Highness, a company that caters specifically to women. The budtender was ebullient and had an excellent knowledge of her product. She offered some of the most exquisite customer service I’ve had in a while. The only downside? They didn’t have any rosin or live resin at the moment, but Naturaleaf straightened me up with 6 grams of mouth-watering wax/shatter and plenty of flower.
The flower hit the spot — especially a really unusual-tasting strain called Meat Breath — and the dabs were delicious, but 1 gram really did its duty: Wild Beast Wax from Nine Extracts. This batch was extracted from Naturaleaf’s flower. About the only info I could find on this animal came from Naturaleaf: It’s an Indica-dominant hybrid with strain parents Animal Cookies and Oregon Bus Pass. The budtender didn’t know if their team bred Wild Beast but I wouldn’t be surprised if they did. Neither Animal Cookies’ originator BC Bud Depot nor Oregon Bus Pass’ breeder Taurus Genetics had any info on a strain called Wild Beast.
Regardless, this creature sure put its claws in me. The stoney-ness had a mellow body high and, surprisingly for being Indica-leaning, it was still very heady. I found the overall intoxication vibe to be strong, but also peaceful, not overwhelming. It brought me to that sweet spot in the middle of “not stoned enough” and “too stoned.” The aroma was on the light side, like black pepper. The taste was light as well but it reminded me a bit of what I imagine clean rubber would taste like, but in a lip-smacking good way. The flavor also had notes of peppercorns and milky Cream of Wheat as well.
“He who makes a beast of himself gets rid of the pain of being a man” is a famous quote from lexicographer Dr. Samuel Johnson and it also precedes the famous Hunter S. Thompson novel Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. If you’re feeling the pain and having trouble quashing and/or satiating the vicious animal inside you, don’t become a beast. Calm down just long enough to get to Naturaleaf and they’ll be able to tame the monster inside. Happy belated 710!