Last year was rough, but with state cannabis sales blowing past the $2 billion mark in 2020, it seems many Coloradans found ways to bring a little levity to an otherwise heavy year.

And speaking of 2020, you know what they say about hindsight... It’s interesting to look back at the last decade, what with New York and Virginia (yes, Virginia!) having just made news for moving to full legalization. Now all but a handful of states allow some sort of cannabis consumption — and it seems recreational legalization grows with every election cycle. It’s only a matter of time before federal legalization is a thing (within the next four years, perhaps?).

But in 2012, when Amendment 64 passed, Colorado, along with Washington state, stood alone at the forefront of recreational cannabis not just in the United States, but on planet Earth. While Washington struggled to supply its droves of would-be customers, Colorado launched with more than enough product and happy heads. And our state’s seed-to-sale tracking was and still is regarded as one of the best regulatory systems nationwide.

And while we’re looking back, expanding legalization means we see those who are incarcerated for marijuana possession and related offenses through a different lens. Many states are doing just that and low-level offenders — violators (yet also victims?) of old, draconian drug laws — are being set free.

To avoid full-on clichés, we’ll just paraphrase Bob Dylan: Remember the winds? They changed...

Our crystal ball is in the shop, but the future of cannabis is still lookin’ good. In Colorado, at least, it’s here to stay — all $2 billion of it.

