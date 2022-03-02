Play: Elden Ring
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz and Graphic Designer Elena Trapp recommend Elden Ring, the new fantasy action RPG released just last week. Available for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S and Microsoft Windows.
Watch: Bluey
Yes, the kids’ show. Managing Editor Helen Lewis (mother of three) says the Australian animated series is surprisingly … excellent. And the world seems to agree. Headlines like “Why Bluey is an audience favourite, even for adults without kids” and “I am a single, adult, childless man. And I Iove Bluey” prove that it’s not just us — it’s seriously a good show! On Disney+, Amazon Prime and Apple TV.
Read: Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC
In Reporter Anna Fiorino’s virtual shopping cart is Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC, “[a] stunning four-color biography of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the bestselling tradition of Notorious RBG and Pelosi that explores her explosive rise and impact on the future of American culture and politics.”
Listen: Time Skiffs
Reporter Kristian DePue has been listening to Animal Collective’s most recent album, Time Skiffs. “I think it’s the best I’ve heard from them in over a decade, since Merriweather Post Pavilion,” he says. Kristian’s favorite tracks? “Dragon Slayer,” “Walker” and “Royal and Desire.” Available on most streaming platforms.