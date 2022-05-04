Play: Nintendo Switch Sports
Graphic Designer Elena Trapp recommends Nintendo Switch Sports. Play your favorite sports (soccer, badminton, tennis, volleyball and more) without having to leave the comfort of your living room. Available exclusively for Switch.
Watch: Better Call Saul
Reporter Jeanne Davant is watching the final season of TV series Better Call Saul. In the Breaking Bad prequel, we watch Jimmy McGill transform into criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman. (If you have yet to start the show, now’s the perfect time to binge.) Available on Netflix and AMC.
Listen: 70 Over 70
Reporter Anna Fiorino’s been listening to 70 Over 70, “a show about how we make the most of the time we have left. Max Linsky talks to 70 remarkable people, all over the age of 70, not just about their past but their lives right now. These are conversations about the big questions we all ask ourselves, no matter how old we are. What does it mean to live well? What are we still searching for? And how do we learn to let go?” Available on most streaming platforms.
Publisher Amy Gillentine suggests Life after Life by Kate Atkinson. “It’s a book set during the time period of WWI and WWII in England and features a young girl who, every time she dies, is born again and gets to change what she can ...,” says Amy. “At one point, she saves herself and her brother from dying of the 1918 influenza outbreak (it took several deaths) and at another, she’s in Germany and befriends Eva Braun [Adolf Hitler’s wife]. It’s a fantastic novel, some of the best historical fiction I’ve read.”