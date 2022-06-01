Read: The Handmaid’s Tale
Digital Specialist Kara Aldridge-Folger recommends The Handmaid’s Tale, the futuristic/dystopian novel written by Margaret Atwood in 1985. “Although I eventually completed this novel and called it The Handmaid’s Tale, I stopped writing it several times, because I considered it too far-fetched,” wrote Atwood in a recent Atlantic article. “Silly me. Theocratic dictatorships do not lie only in the distant past: There are a number of them on the planet today.” Yikes.
Watch: Spy x Family
Southeast Express Managing Editor Glenn Wallace recommends Spy x Family, a TV show based on the bestselling Japanese manga series. The anime series follows an unlikely group — spy, assassin and psychic — living together as a family. Available on Hulu.
Listen: Endless Thread
Reporter Anna Fiorino is listening to Endless Thread, with hosts Ben Brock Johnson and Amory Sivertson. The podcast explores the internet ecosystem, from online extremism to deepfakes to viral Reddit posts. Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: Satisfactory
Production Manager Mike Reid can’t stop playing Satisfactory. The first-person factory-building game lets you (and your friends) search for materials, create conveyor belts, automate transportation and build multi-story factories. “Planning factory layouts in my sleep…” says Mike. Available for Windows.