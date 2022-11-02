Read: Firestarter
Our Director of Marketing and Events Jessica McMullen is revisiting Stephen King’s Firestarter in advance of the new Amazon Prime movie adaptation. “I want to watch the new movie, but my brain couldn’t get over the older Drew Barrymore movie, so I need to read the book to recalibrate my expectations and see what I think,” she says.
Play: Hardspace: Shipbreaker
If you think your job is bad, imagine being an indentured servant to the space-based Lynx Corporation in Hardspace: Shipbreaker. “They have you sign over your DNA so that if you die tearing apart derelict spaceships, they can revive you over and over until you pay off your massive debt,” says reporter Nick Raven. Despite the grim premise, this game is a blast, he says. Sometimes literally. “Be careful uninstalling those fusion reactors…” Available on PC, Xbox Series S/X/Game Pass and PlayStation 5.
Listen: Kishi Bashi
Account executive Viktoria Costantino recommends the work of Atlanta, Georgia-based Kishi Bashi (real name: Kaoru Ishibashi). “He plays violin and does uniquely beautiful music. [He also] did a music documentary on the Japanese internment camps,” she says. Any specific places to start? “151a, his debut album, the song “Atticus, in the Desert,” but also his entire NPR Tiny Desk Concert set is wildly impressive.”
Watch: The Watchers
Executive Editor Amy Gillentine is hesitant about proceeding with The Watcher on Netflix starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. “It’s about a family who buys a new house and there are weird happenings — someone sends a letter saying they are watching; they always watch,” she says. “And they manage to make every single neighbor angry because it freaks them out so much. That’s as far as I’ve gotten, so I don’t know if I recommend it or not...”