Read:The Mountain in the Sea
Ray Nayler’s new science-fiction thriller The Mountain in the Sea gets a recommendation from Reporter Jeanne Davant. “It’s a sci-fi novel that even non-sci-fi fans might enjoy. [It] concerns a group of scientists studying what appears to be an octopus society and attempting to communicate with its inhabitants, and how they attempt to protect them from exploitation by corporations,” she says.
Play: Immortality
Account Executive Viktoria Costantino is recommending Immortality this week, a full-motion video game. “It follows the story of Marissa Marcel, a young adult actress in her first big break, working through clips from three of her movies from the 1960s through 1990s,” she says. “Navigate with match cut to learn why these films were never released! This simple yet creative gameplay kept me engaged and surprisingly challenged.” Available on PC and Xbox.
Listen: Her Loss
Reporter Marcus Hill is hooked on the new album Her Loss by Drake and 21 Savage. “Drake has oddly and somewhat unnecessarily gone after many rappers (most notably Ice Spice & Megan Thee Stallion) as well as Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian,” he says. “People have largely ignored these slights because this album sounds great and is refreshing to hear compared Drake’s [last album] Honestly, Nevermind.”
Watch: All Quiet on the Western Front
Both Executive Assistant to the Publisher Cathy Reilly and Staff Photographer Brian Oller are singing the praises of Netflix’s new anti-war film epic All Quiet on the Western Front, based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. “BEAUTIFUL cinematography, HEARTBREAKING storyline of the massacre that was WWI,” Reilly says.