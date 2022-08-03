Play: Stray
Pouncing on the imaginations of gamers everywhere is Annapurna’s new adventure game Stray, in which you play an adorable kitty trying to escape a forgotten cyberpunk city. Also caught up in its ball of yarn is Senior Production Manager Mike Reid who says, “it’s adorable and just the right level of challenging. It’s short, though, so try to get it on sale.” Available on PC and PlayStation 4/5.
Watch: Whitetail Bucks
Catching the attention of staff writer Kristian DePue is Whitetail Bucks, a “short, suspenseful story of three generations of men — grandfather, father and son — on a hunting excursion in the dead of winter in the 1970s.” He says he watched it a few times, noting, “there’s tension at the start, and what unfolds is unsettling, bringing to mind both ‘white room torture’ and elements in Missing 411 cases.” It can be viewed at tinyurl.com/csindywhitetailbucks.
Listen: Joni Mitchell at Newport Folk Festival
The Indy was swept up by Joni Mitchell’s return to the stage, along with Brandi Carlile and a bevy of other musical greats, at the Newport Folk Festival. Mitchell went on to perform a full set of her classic songs. “Just the fact that after the brain aneurysm Mitchell suffered in ’15 that she can perform is AH-MAZING,” says Assistant to the Publisher Cathy Reilly. This is Mitchell’s first stage performance in 23 years.
Read:Tales from Ireland and a comic
Cathy Reilly, Recently returned from Ireland, also recommends Patrick Taylor’s “delightful” novel, An Irish County Doctor, and Dublin 4, a quartet of novellas from Maeve Binchy, which Reilly calls “brilliant.” Reporter Marcus Hill is making his way through Tillie Walden’s Clementine, the first comic based on the lead character from Telltale’s The Walking Dead games. “It doesn’t make much sense if you haven’t played the game. But it’s good... so far,” he says.