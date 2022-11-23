Watch: Doctor Who
If you’ve been hesitant to hop in the TARDIS, our Digital Media Specialist Sean Cassady is recommending you start bingeing British science-fiction classic Doctor Who on HBO Max now. “It’s corny and dated in a lot of ways but it’s also brilliant and philosophically provocative,” he says. “It helps that David Tennant is adorable and sticks around a few seasons.”
Read: The Last House on Needless Street
This week, Publisher and Executive Editor Amy Gillentine recommends Catriona Ward’s The Last House on Needless Street. “With a cast of unreliable narrators — especially the cat! — and decor that seems to change minute to minute, what exactly is happening in the last house on Needless Street?” she asks. “You know the house, the one that borders on the forest and has a direct path to the lake, where all those kids went missing? It’s not what you think. It’s not even WHO you think.”
Play: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Our Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz is excited for the release of the new Pokémon collect-em-all duo Scarlet and Violet. “The series is going open world, letting you explore the region however you wish. You can tackle the three different storylines in any order,” he says. “And it’s set to have improved multiplayer, letting you explore with up to three other players.” Of course, he says he’ll still be busy playing last week’s recommendation, God of War Ragnarök. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.
Listen: Til Death Do Us Blart
From podcasters Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy (and guests) comes Account Executive Viktoria Costantino’s recommendation: the annual Til Death Do Us Blart show about 2009’s Kevin James comedy Paul Blart: Mall Cop. “Remember in your high school English class when you were asked why the color of the curtains in a movie meant something? in Til Death, this concept is both mocked and praised. And the best part — it’s only once a year,” she says. “It’s a true holiday tradition that brings family together, defeats evils, and tells a story that can be passed down through the ages.”