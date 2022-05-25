4staffpicks.jpg

Read: The House in the Cerulean Sea

Production Manager Mike Reid says to read The House in the Cerulean Sea, a fantasy fiction novel by TJ Klune, a Lambda Literary Award-winning author. “I am a sucker for unconventional families built around love, and this was one of the best I’ve seen,” says Mike. “If you don’t cry at the end, you are dead inside.”

Watch: The Last Kingdom

Southeast Express Managing Editor Glenn Wallace recommends the British TV series The Last Kingdom. “For fans of Vikings or Outlander,” says Glenn. “Not for fans of historical accuracy and consistent accents.” Available on Netflix.

Listen: Where My Moms At

Graphic Designer Zk Bradley is listening to the Where My Moms At podcast, hosted by Christina P, “a comedian and exhausted mother of two young boys.” Available on most streaming platforms (and YouTube).

Play: Evil Dead: The Game

Graphic Designer Elena Trapp suggests Evil Dead: The Game, the new asymmetrical horror game based on the iconic movie franchise. Available for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox X|S.

Anna Fiorino is a graduate from San Diego State University. She is a journalist with (more than three but less than twenty) years of experience. In her free time, she edits novels.