Read: The House in the Cerulean Sea
Production Manager Mike Reid says to read The House in the Cerulean Sea, a fantasy fiction novel by TJ Klune, a Lambda Literary Award-winning author. “I am a sucker for unconventional families built around love, and this was one of the best I’ve seen,” says Mike. “If you don’t cry at the end, you are dead inside.”
Watch: The Last Kingdom
Southeast Express Managing Editor Glenn Wallace recommends the British TV series The Last Kingdom. “For fans of Vikings or Outlander,” says Glenn. “Not for fans of historical accuracy and consistent accents.” Available on Netflix.
Listen: Where My Moms At
Graphic Designer Zk Bradley is listening to the Where My Moms At podcast, hosted by Christina P, “a comedian and exhausted mother of two young boys.” Available on most streaming platforms (and YouTube).
Play: Evil Dead: The Game
Graphic Designer Elena Trapp suggests Evil Dead: The Game, the new asymmetrical horror game based on the iconic movie franchise. Available for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox X|S.