Play: Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz recommends action role-playing game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which came out just last Friday. (“I’ve been looking forward to it since it was announced, and I’m having a great time so far!” he says.) Available for Nintendo Switch.
Watch: Scream (or Station Eleven)
Reporter Fiona Truant suggests Scream, the fifth in the series. “I liked this film’s batch of new youths, the commentary on horror movie culture (and pop culture at large in some ways), the twists, the acting, the plot, all of it,” says Fiona. Available in theaters.
Meanwhile, Reporter Jeanne Davant is watching Station Eleven, a miniseries on HBO Max. “After a flu pandemic kills 90 percent of Earth’s population, the survivors figure out new ways to live and try to preserve the best of the old world,” says Jeanne. “Storylines focus on a traveling theater troupe that performs Shakespeare and a group of people who were caught in an airport, and stayed there. They’re interconnected in weird and wonderful ways.”
Read: State of Terror
Executive assistant to the publisher Cathy Reilly just read international thriller State of Terror by former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and mystery novelist Louise Penny. “It was hard to put down, that is for sure!” says Cathy.
Listen: Toro y Moi
Reporter Kristian DePue is excited about Toro y Moi’s newest songs — “Postman” and “Magazine” — and their corresponding music videos. Perfect for whetting your appetite ahead of their upcoming album, Mahal, which is set to release in late April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.