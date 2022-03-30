Read: Great Circle
Reporter Jeanne Davant recommends Great Circle, a novel by Maggie Shipstead. “It’s the story of a woman in the early 20th century who becomes enamored with flying as a teen and attempts to circumnavigate the globe by flying over the poles,” says Jeanne. “A century later, a Hollywood actress seeks to redeem her career by playing the lead role in a film on her life story.”
Watch: Shrimp Blunt
Graphic Designer Zk Bradley says to watch the new Shake Junt x Hijinx Net skate video Shrimp Blunt, which premiered March 17. (“This is one of the best skate videos I have seen in years,” says Zk.) Watch at tinyurl.com/ShrimpBlunt.
Listen: The Trojan Horse Affair
Southeast Express Managing Editor Glenn Wallace has been listening to The Trojan Horse Affair, an investigative podcast series by The New York Times and Serial Productions. Its eight episodes touch on education, Islamophobia and journalism. Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Graphic Designer Elena Trapp suggests new action RPG Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a Borderlands series spinoff and successor to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Available for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S and Microsoft Windows.