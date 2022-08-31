Play: Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Graphic Designer Elena Trapp is excited to be playing Monolith Soft and Nintendo’s new Japanese RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3. “It’s based in a world where you are born to serve in a war and you only live for 10 years! But then the characters find out that they might be deceived about the whole thing!” Available on Nintendo Switch.
Watch: The Sandman and House of the Dragon
Netflix’s new series The Sandman, based on the comic book by Neil Gaiman, was “really good,” says Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz: “The production is top-notch, it’s a visually impressive show.” Executive Assistant Don Bouchard and Executive Assistant to the Publisher Cathy Reilly glowed about the new Game of Thrones series House of the Dragon, which takes place 200 years before the original series, recounting the fall of the House of Targaryen. “OK, this may be a little understated at this point, but the first episode on HBO Max was the bomb,” Bouchard says.
LISTEN: Who Killed Daphne
Last week, Managing Editor Mary Jo Meade caught a juicy NPR story (tinyurl.com/npr-daphne) about true-crime podcast Who Killed Daphne: “In 2017, a car bomb exploded on the island country of Malta. It was a murder plot with one victim — investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.” Secrets, power, corruption, and some justice — though the investigation continues. Find it at Apple Podcasts and elsewhere.
Read: Glimmer of the Other
Director of Marketing and Events Jessica McMullen read Glimmer of the Other by Heather G. Harris. “It’s about a private investigator who has always naturally known whenever someone lies as she discovers that there is another world connected to ours — a realm where magic is real that she is a part of (and discovers her dog isn’t a Great Dane, he is a Hellhound),” she says.