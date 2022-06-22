Play: The Quarry
Graphic designer Elena Trapp is looking forward to playing The Quarry, which just came out — a “teenager slasher horror game!” Developer Supermassive Games says: “It’s late summer in the remote forests of upstate New York, and the teen counselors of Hackett’s Quarry have the camp to themselves for one final night. That means no kids, no adults, and no rules.” Available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows.
Watch: Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Reporter Stephen K. Hirst says, “The new Rescue Rangers movie is SO good, better than it has any right to be. It’s an homage to Roger Rabbit and the after-school animated shows of the ’90s, and the talent level of the cast is insane: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, J.K. Simmons, and more.” Catch up with Chip and Dale, who find themselves living in L.A. among humans and cartoons, on Disney+.
Listen: Bleed Out
Reporter Fiona Truant says, “the Mountain Goats announced a new album called Bleed Out, and the lead single [“Training Montage”] is amazing.” John Darnielle told Paste: “I got this idea to write a bunch of songs where they were all uptempo mini-action movies. Plots, characters, heists, hostages, questionable capers, getaway cars, all that stuff. Gas pedal glued to the floor.”
The new LP drops Aug. 19.
Read: J.Michaelluttig’s warning
We listened to former U.S. Court of Appeals Judge J. Michael Luttig testify before the Jan. 6 committee, where he said: “A stake was driven through the heart of American democracy on January 6, 2021, and our democracy today is on a knife’s edge.” Read his testimony and further comments in an NPR interview.